Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates, scores, analysis and start time

Oust the defending champions? Lakers must outdefend Warriors

The Lakers’ LeBron James guards the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 104-101 and lead the series 3-1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The best defender in these NBA playoffs, Anthony Davis, spread his arms wide as he lowered himself into a squat. In front of him stood Stephen Curry, a player willing to take the toughest shots and plenty capable of making a bunch.

Here, in the final moments of Game 4 on Monday night in Los Angeles, Davis’ feet were quick, his fundamentals sound and his instincts spot on. He didn’t bite when Curry faked and jabbed. He didn’t lunge or lurch.

He defended.

Curry missed. Not once but twice.

The Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 104-101.

If one of those fakes worked, if one of those shots wiggled its way through the rim, the Lakers could be tied in the Western Conference semifinals ahead of a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night in San Francisco.

