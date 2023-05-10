Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates, scores, analysis and start time

Oust the defending champions? Lakers must outdefend Warriors
The best defender in these NBA playoffs, Anthony Davis, spread his arms wide as he lowered himself into a squat. In front of him stood Stephen Curry, a player willing to take the toughest shots and plenty capable of making a bunch.
Here, in the final moments of Game 4 on Monday night in Los Angeles, Davis’ feet were quick, his fundamentals sound and his instincts spot on. He didn’t bite when Curry faked and jabbed. He didn’t lunge or lurch.
He defended.
Curry missed. Not once but twice.
The Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 104-101.
If one of those fakes worked, if one of those shots wiggled its way through the rim, the Lakers could be tied in the Western Conference semifinals ahead of a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Lonnie Walker IV goes from forgotten to hero in Game 4 win
He came out of nowhere.
Benchwarmer. Scrub. Forgotten.
He was a starter at the horrible start of the season, then got tossed aside when the Lakers got good.
Afterthought. Irrelevant. Nobody.
Many sad descriptors accompanied Lonnie Walker IV onto the Crypto.com Arena court at the start of the fourth quarter Monday night, but by the time the game ended, the building was shaking with a new and different one.
Hero.
How Austin Reaves shook slump in Lakers’ Game 4 win
With his backpack draped over his shoulder and a bag of food in his right hand, Austin Reaves eased his way to the Lakers’ bus after a crushing loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs last Thursday night at Chase Center, his thoughts on how his poor play in that game had hurt his team’s cause.
Reaves heard a voice call his name and then motioned him over. It was Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, who looked the second-year guard in the eyes and offered some words of encouragement.
“Come here, Reaves. I like you,” Payton said. “You got some dawg in you. I like that. I like that you got that dawg.”
Reaves smiled and said, “Thank you.”
Fast forward to Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night and Reaves displayed more of that dawg to break out of his shooting funk, finishing with 21 points on seven-for-15 shooting, three for six on three-pointers.
Lakers ‘expect another dogfight’ in trying to win Game 5
The Lakers’ first attempt this season to close out a playoff series on their first try didn’t go so well.
With a chance to wrap up their opening-round series against the Grizzlies in a tidy five games, they went to Memphis and lost by 17, costing themselves a few precious days of rest. “We didn’t play up to our abilities,” LeBron James said.
They apparently learned from that experience, because they came home to Crypto.com Arena and demolished the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies by 40 points two days later to complete a six-game upset that really wasn’t so surprising.
Having earned another chance to close out a series by gritting out a 104-101 victory over defending champion Golden State on Monday, the Lakers must seize the moment and deliver a knockout punch when the series resumes on Wednesday for Game 5 at Chase Center in San Francisco.