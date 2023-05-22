Photos: Lakers’ season ends in Game 4 loss to Denver Nuggets

Share
The Lakers’ NBA title hopes were extinguished in a 113-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals Monday at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Gina Ferazzi captured some of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Here are some of their best photos.
