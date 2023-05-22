Photos: Lakers’ season ends in Game 4 loss to Denver Nuggets

The Lakers’ NBA title hopes were extinguished in a 113-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Gina Ferazzi captured some of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Here are some of their best photos.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis gets a hug after being swept by the Denver Nuggets. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Denver center Nikola Jokic, left, celebrates after the Nuggets’ victory over the Lakers. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Denver forward Aaron Gordon, right, blocks a shot attempt by Lakers forward LeBron James in the final seconds of the Nuggets’ Game 4 win. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, fouls Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, reacts after being fouled by Lakers guard Austin Reaves on a dunk in the fourth quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, left, battles for the loose ball with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as Lakers forward Anthony Davis chases. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, top, lands on the back of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon for a foul during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers center Tristan Thompson, right, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic battle for a rebound during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, dunks in front of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to tie the game in the fourth quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, is fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)