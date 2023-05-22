Advertisement
Lakers

Photos: Lakers’ season ends in Game 4 loss to Denver Nuggets

Basketball players celebrate and stand on the court after the game ends.
Lakers forward LeBron James, center, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic react at the end of the Nuggets’ 113-111 series-clinching win in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals Monday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally Skalij
Gina Ferazzi
The Lakers’ NBA title hopes were extinguished in a 113-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Gina Ferazzi captured some of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Here are some of their best photos.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Denver center Nikola Jokic, left, celebrates after the Nuggets' victory over the Lakers.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Denver forward Aaron Gordon, right, blocks a shot attempt by Lakers forward LeBron James in the final seconds of the Nuggets’ Game 4 win.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, fouls Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, reacts after being fouled by Lakers guard Austin Reaves on a dunk in the fourth quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, left, battles for the loose ball with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as Lakers forward Anthony Davis chases.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, top, lands on the back of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon for a foul during the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Tristan Thompson, right, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic battle for a rebound during the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, dunks in front of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James, right, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon get into a scuffle during the second quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

