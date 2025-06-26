Dwight Howard says beloved dog died in hit-and-run accident. ‘Who could be so heartless’

Former Lakers center Dwight Howard on Wednesday wrote an emotional Instagram tribute to his late dog, Sunday, who he said died in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month.

Dwight Howard is devastated.

And he wants answers.

The former NBA great and current player for the Big 3’s L.A. Riot on Wednesday wrote on Instagram that his dog, Sunday, died in an apparent hit-and-run accident on June 18 in Suwanee, Ga. Howard said that he was visiting New York when he received the tragic news that his beloved Belgian Malinois “got loose and was hit by a car that kept going.”

“I’m devastated because you were the dog that never left my side, the dog that stuck to my hip at all times, and the one time you wander off without me being there someone takes you away from me,” Howard wrote. “Who could be so heartless to do this to such an innocent girl with no remorse.

“I’ve been trying to hold this in. … I really have but it’s killing me inside to get answers! I need answers and I won’t stop searching until I find out what happen to my beautiful Sunday.”

Howard implored his 3.7 million followers to share any information they might have about the incident. The majority of his post, however, was a tribute in words, photos and videos to a dear pooch who sounds as though she was one man’s best friend.

“From the moment I got you, Sunday, you were more than just my dog. … You were my peace. My protector. A reminder of everything beautiful and calm just like those early Sunday mornings,” wrote Howard, a three-time defensive player of the year who won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020 and is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this fall.

“You hugged like no other. Barked at nothing like it meant everything. And every time I called your name, you came running full speed like your only mission was to love me. You waited at the door for me every single day, just to wrap your paws around me. And I’m gonna miss those hugs more than I can put into words.

“You were joy. You were warmth. You were my girl. And your life was cut short too soon. You helped me Smile through all the Storms I’ve been through but what do I do now that my Sunday Sunshine is gone.”