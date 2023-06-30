Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers agree to sign veteran forward Taurean Prince

Lakers forward LeBron James dives for a loose ball in front of Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince.
Lakers forward LeBron James dives for a loose ball in front of Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince during the play-in game this spring. Prince will be joining the Lakers next season.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Lakers opened free agency Friday by agreeing to sign veteran Taurean Prince, who became available when the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to guarantee his $7.4-million deal earlier this week.

A 6-foot-7 forward, he shot 38.1% from three-point range last season. The sides are still working on the details of the contract, which can’t be signed until July 6, but it’s expected the Lakers did not use any of their midlevel exception in the deal.

Prince, a 29-year-old who has played seven seasons in the NBA, averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing 22 minutes a game last season. He shot 46.7% from the field and 84.4% from the free-throw line.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement