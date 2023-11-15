Sluggish Lakers fall easily to the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James makes a three-pointer against Kings defender Harrison Barnes in the first half.

This was a mess from the start for the Lakers and only got messier as the game progressed the team lack energy against the Sacramento Kings in their second game in two nights.

At one point, the Lakers went down 26 points early in the fourth quarter, and this was with starters LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish on the floor with sixth-man Austin Reaves.

So, that feel-good three-game winning streak the Lakers had is no more after a 125-110 defeat to the Kings on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers did make a late push with the group on the court, pulling to within nine points with 3:03 left on a Reddish three-pointer.

But the Lakers turned the ball over on two consecutive trips down court, part of their 23 miscues, and that was that.

James had a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, but Davis had a subpar game with nine points on three-for-nine shooting and nine rebounds.

Russell also had 28 points for the Lakers.

The disturbing trend of the Lakers getting down in the first quarter surfaced yet again, their defense nowhere to be found and their offense just adequate.

It meant there was no coming back for the Lakers from being 20 points down in the first quarter and from allowing the Kings to shoot 53.6% from the field, 50% from three-point range.

In the 12 games the Lakers have played this early season, they have trailed after the first quarter in eight contests.