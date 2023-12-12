Lakers rally falls short as Luka Doncic leads Mavericks to a win

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, reaches for a loose ball under pressure from Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, in Dallas on Tuesday.

The championship was celebrated, the Lakers’ early-season goal accomplished this past weekend in Las Vegas.

The in-season tournament served as the catalyst for the Lakers’ early season turnaround, a competition that showed the Lakers that they could dominate big games and that they had the kind of elite defensive capabilities that give their hopes for the main championship credibility.

But with that all over, the experience ending with a banner in the rafters and a cash injection into their bank accounts, the Lakers have to get back to regular old basketball.

So, there was always going to be a little bit of “Now what?” to Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks.

After a slow start during which their defensive intensity didn’t near necessary levels, the Lakers fought back before losing 127-125 to the short-handed Mavericks to start a three-game stretch in Texas.

Dallas, playing on the second night of a back-to-back without starters Kyrie Irving and Derrick Jones Jr. and key reserve Josh Green, handed the ball fully to Luka Doncic. And in Tim Hardaway Jr., Doncic had a partner more than willing to step into the void and take those available shots.

Hardaway scored 32 and Dante Exum scored 26 with Doncic adding 33 points and an absurd 17 assists.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 37, LeBron James scored 30 and Austin Reaves added 22 in the loss.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots under pressure from Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) in Dallas on Tuesday. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

Dallas led the Lakers by as many 15, shooting better than 70% for much of the first half as the Lakers watched Grant Williams and a supposed non-shooter in Dante Exum burn the nets.

Exum’s shooting in particular was a problem, the former lottery pick who made just eight total threes this season hitting seven — a new career high. The seventh was the back-breaker — it coming after a Reaves three rimmed around and in to make it a one possession game.

The Lakers, playing without Jarred Vanderbilt who was sidelined with back spasms following a three-game return from a heel injury, didn’t have the same consistent defensive bite that helped them win the In-Season Tournament, a predictable dip in intensity.

The Lakers found some life in the second half, the hangover from Las Vegas clearing up as James and Davis pushed the Lakers right back into the game. The two combined for 24 points in the third with Davis’ three at the buzzer — his first triple since Oct. 29 — actually giving the Lakers a lead heading into the fourth.

Lakers forward LeBron James (23) speaks with Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in Dallas on Tuesday. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

But the Lakers defense never got enough stops, Dallas shooting 60% and making six threes in the fourth.

The Lakers play Wednesday night and Friday night in San Antonio against the Spurs.