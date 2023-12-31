Lakers can’t keep pace with Pelicans in second of back-to-back games

Lakers forward LeBron James (23) slaps hands with teammate Austin Reaves after drawing a foul during the first half Sunday in New Orleans.

This was the time to move forward, the final game of 2023, the final game of a stretch during which the Lakers played 14 of 19 games outside of Los Angeles.

As this chapter on the Lakers’ season was set to close, coach Darvin Ham made a bit of a proclamation pregame in New Orleans. The Lakers were going to push forward with a new lineup — this time with Rui Hachimura as the team’s fifth starter.

“I think this lineup that you see tonight, we’re going to stick with for the foreseeable future,” Ham said.

Advertisement

It lasted eight minutes.

Another blow to the team’s quest for consistency combined with a short turnaround after an emotional loss to Minnesota on Saturday meant the Lakers’ calendar year ended with a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Hachimura, who moved into the starting lineup for Cam Reddish, who was is out because of a groin injury, had to leave Sunday’s game in New Orleans with a calf injury, another hiccup for a Lakers team that’s now back to .500.

The record has to be particularly discouraging considering how LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played to this point, the two stars being plenty good enough while the supporting cast has varied and scuffled.

LeBron James, playing for the second-straight game with an illness, scored 34 points — the 11th most by a 39-year-old in league history. Davis and Reaves had 20 each, but the Pelicans shot better than 50% from the field and from three-point range.

Injuries, again, forced the reshuffling in the first place, the Lakers playing without Reddish (groin) and D’Angelo Russell (tailbone bruise). But the new plan again had to be re-worked, Hachimura quickly leaving Sunday’s game .

Reaves, who the team has been reluctant to put back in the starting lineup, had to play with the group to start the second half. Reaves had 13 of his 20 points in the third quarter.

But the Lakers, ultimately, looked too heavy legged to respond to the Pelicans, who hung 42 points on L.A. in the first quarter without ever really slowing down.

The team arrived in New Orleans after 3 a.m. Sunday ollowing their loss in Minnesota. And while the league affirmed its ruling on James’ shot with his toe on the line late, it reported missed calls on a goaltend and a charge that weren’t called against the Timberwolves.

Advertisement

Then the Lakers’ defense never physically bothered the motivated Pelicans, who last faced the Lakers in a 44-point route in Las Vegas.

Zion Williamson had 26 points, Brandon Ingram scored 26 and CJ McCollum scored 22 for New Orleans, which trailed only for a single possession in the first quarter.

The Lakers now play 11 of their next 12 games in Los Angeles to start 2024.