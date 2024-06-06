Who is Dan Hurley? Everything you need to know about the Lakers coaching candidate

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens speaks at a news conference in October. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

With few exceptions, it’s been a legacy of failure for coaches who made the jump from the college game to basketball’s biggest stage.

You have to go back 20 years to find the last NBA coach to win a title — Detroit’s Larry Brown — who had previously been a major college head coach. Brown won a title with Kansas and took UCLA to the Final Four before accepting his first head coaching job with San Antonio in 1988.

Since Brown won it all with the Pistons in 2004, only three other coaches who won NBA titles had any experience at the college level. San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich was the coach at tiny Pomona-Pitzer, famously losing to Caltech before the Beavers went on to drop 310 consecutive conference games; Toronto’s Nick Nurse was coach at Grand View of the NAIA; and Denver’s Michael Malone had been a college assistant at three stops.

After winning his back-to-back titles, Donovan briefly accepted the Orlando Magic job only to back out and return to Florida for eight more seasons. Oklahoma City finally lured Donovan in 2015 and made the Western Conference finals in his first season. But over the last eight seasons, Donovan has not made it out of the first round of the playoffs with the Thunder or the Chicago Bulls.

Other big-name college coaches — Brad Stevens, John Calipari, Rick Pitino, P.J. Carlesimo, Mike Montgomery — all posted worse winning percentages in the NBA than they had in college, none winning titles at the higher level.

There is precedent for a UConn coach winning the national title and going on to coach in the NBA. Kevin Ollie won a championship with the Huskies in 2014 before joining the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant before last season. He was promoted to interim coach after the All-Star break and guided the Nets to an 11-17 record the rest of the season.