‘Surprise surprise:’ The stage is set for D’Angelo Russell’s career year

Who knew D’Angelo Russell would deliver the best moment from Lakers media day?

The smart money Monday probably would’ve been bet on LeBron James talking about playing with his son, Bronny. Maybe you’d have splashed some down on Anthony Davis talking about trying to win his first defensive player of the year or Austin Reaves knocking down some wild offseason rumor about a beef with Travis Kelce.

Instead, it was Russell, the Lakers’ point guard, who strode to the microphone in the middle of the media-day lineup with the perfect punchline.

“Surprise surprise,” he said to reporters — a reminder that maybe not everyone expected he’d be back for the occasion.

For all of what Russell is and has been, Monday was possibly his most self-aware, poking fun at his frequent stints on the trade block, owning his supreme confidence on the offensive end and his struggles on the other side of the court.

He even, unsolicited, apologized.

“Honestly, I really want to apologize in the sense of showing a lack of professionalism at times. Showing a lack of team-first perception at times,” he said. “So for me, just keeping that maturity and that professionalism throughout the year no matter the ups and downs. Holding myself more accountable on the defensive end. Obviously, I know I’m capable. But when you get subbed out of the game for offensive-defensive possession, that shows where your trust is with your coach and your ability. So for me, just trying to gain that trust with coach defensively. And consistently, I’m going to show up every day, practice game preseason, whatever, knowing that coach has that trust in me as well.

“I think it will just continue into a successful season.”

That answer came to a question about what a career year, something coach JJ Redick said he thought Russell might have, could end up looking like. Scoring never got mentioned.

General manager Rob Pelinka and Redick have both spoken about getting the ball in Reaves’ hands more. Gabe Vincent, who played just 11 games last season, is a full-go for the start of camp Tuesday. Both mean Russell is going to have to contribute in different ways.

And Monday, he sounded like he truly gets that.

Last season, Russell averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists while making more threes last season than any other Laker in franchise history. Still, after another uneven playoff series against Denver, Russell seems committed to change. Asked how, despite some athletic limitations, he could influence games defensively, Russell looked inward.

“Focus. Just focus,” he said. “…I’m able to have a missed box out, a missed backdoor opportunity, a missed lapse like that which can cost a game. When you watch film, you see me having those plays a little more often. I’m trying to limit those plays with me so I can earn that trust to stay on the floor at the end of the games.”

Redick surprised people last week when he said Russell was the player he probably spent the most time chatting with this summer. And when Russell opted into his contract prior to the free agency, people with knowledge of the decision said conversations with Redick played a factor and added to his enthusiasm for a return.

“He’s going to have a major role on this team. I think the thing that DLo and I have talked about a lot is just like, ‘Let’s put you in a position to have a career year,’” Redick said last week. “His mindset, his energy, the talk that he’s brought, the leadership that he’s brought when he’s been in the building, has been excellent. So I’m thrilled. Thrilled to be coaching DLo this season.”

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, center, huddles with teammates Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James during Game 4 of the playoff series against the Nuggets. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles)

The praise has mattered.

“He’s … harped on [how] my energy is kinda contagious,” he said. “So just being a positive guy, a high-confidence guy, IQ guy. I think, I’m vocal. Me being vocal in the short time I’ve been here this summer, I think he kinda recognized it and harped on it a little more than normal. Just ‘keep that going. Continue that. We love to see that. We notice that.’ These kind words mean a lot to me because I’m not used to hearing those.”

Russell pointed to Redick’s organization over the summer as a reason why things have a “new” feel around the Lakers’ facility, even if Russell knows he’s probably bound for another round of Trade Machine rumors because of his $18.7 million contract that expires after this season.

“Definitely think since I’ve been back [with the Lakers starting in 2022], we’ve done an unbelievable job putting things together and kinda winging it a little bit,” Russell said. “I think throughout that ‘winging it,’ we kinda knew where our flaws were. Obviously, rebounding and things like that can lose games, But it starts now in the summer with the structure you try to implement. Figuring out our last two minutes of the game, how we’re going to finish games. The sooner we can figure that out through the season, the better. And that comes with experience. I’m looking forward to having that experience going forward into the season with some of these familiar faces. Some of our guys who weren’t healthy last year are healthy.

“I like our group.”