Bronny James ready to go but LeBron will watch Lakers’ preseason opener

LeBron James, posing for photos with his son, Bronny, left, during media day, will not play in the Lakers’ preseason opener Friday night.

Bronny James is ready for his NBA preseason debut. And like every other basketball game he’s ever played, LeBron James will be watching.

The Lakers’ 39-year-old star will not play in the team’s preseason opener Friday against Minnesota at Acrisure Arena in the Palm Springs area, according to people familiar with the decision not authorized to speak publicly.

As far as the team’s rookies, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, both are excited for their first taste of NBA action.

Advertisement

“Of course, there are nerves,” Bronny James said. “Comes with everything. But I’m just excited to go out there and learn and learn from the people playing in front of me. And if I get a chance to showcase my game, then I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”

Knecht, the Lakers first-round pick, said he’s focused on a simple job.

“Being ready to knock down shots, defend [and] rebound,” he said. “Really just space the floor out for the guys and then just being there ready to score the ball. That’s it. Play defense and rebounding.”

Through three days of practice, Bronny James has enjoyed working with JJ Redick, the Lakers’ new coach.

Advertisement

“He’s a great coach so far,” Bronny James said. “Been amazing vibes in the facility so far so I feel like it’s upped the vibes from what it was last year from what I’ve heard.”

The special moments as teammates, and competitors, between LeBron and Bronny James will have to stay private inside the Lakers’ practices.

“I’d say for me, [it’s] just building confidence, playing at this next level,” Bronny James said. “Going out there and getting my reps in. Hitting those shots means a lot but it’s just getting buckets. It’s not really any difference. Just playing with my dad is just a special experience and I’m really grateful for it.”