Here’s why the Lakers believe LeBron James will not ask to be traded

In the wake of the Lakers’ trade for Luka Doncic late Saturday night, the immediate fallout pertained to LeBron James and his future with the organization.

For every minute of his NBA career, teams have always put James at the forefront of their plans, the Lakers included. The expectation ahead of the trade deadline was that the Lakers were going to need to make an honest evaluation about whether or not to arm James with enough to give him a real shot at a final NBA title.

Instead, the Lakers made another decision — that they were going to start looking beyond LeBron.

By dealing for Doncic, the Lakers underwent an unofficial transition, no longer putting James’ needs first and focusing them on their new 25-year-old star.

So as rival executives and even some Lakers personnel wondered whether James or the Lakers would seek another deal before the deadline, the Lakers’ 40-year-old star had to, at least in part, think about what he’s getting from the Lakers.

According to people familiar with the Lakers’ thinking not authorized to speak publicly, the team has little to no fear that James will want to leave via a trade this season. He can opt out of his contract that’s set to pay him more than $52 million next summer and become an unrestricted free agent, but that’s not an immediate concern for the Lakers.

The Lakers are hopeful that James can not only pair with Doncic in the short term, but can also provide an example to the young star when it comes to the type of physical commitment it takes to sustain availability and greatness.

James has another big reason to stay in Los Angeles, the place where he’s said he hopes to finish his career. Lakers’ wins over the Wizards and Knicks offered a glimpse into how much his priorities have shifted.

Against Washington on Thursday, the Lakers’ bench erupted in glee as his son, Bronny James, scored a tough bucket while getting fouled. After the play, LeBron James smiled before Rui Hachimura wrapped him in a celebratory headlock. On Saturday, as the Lakers dominated the Knicks, James heard the crowd inside his favorite arena chant, “We want Bronny,” only for him to play and, for the second straight game, score.

“It’s probably the greatest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” LeBron James said.

Bronny James, left, and his father, LeBron James, warm up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Somehow, Saturday was the first time Bronny James saw his father play a basketball game at Madison Square Garden, the allure of the iconic arena not fully settling in until pregame warmups when crowds poured into the seats behind the basket to devour every warmup shot.

“In the Garden, I mean getting a bucket here, it felt like the entire Garden was cheering for you,” Bronny James said. “It’s insane.”

Also crazy? Watching LeBron James play at such a high level this deep into a career.

“It’s insane, man. It’s insane for anyone to watch it,” he said. “A 40-year-old man to come out and play... but to produce and to play with as much energy as he does, it’s insane to see.”

Forty-seven games into the Lakers’ season, for everything that’s been insane about this season, Bronny James’ inclusion has been without drama and distraction, at least compared to how awkward it could’ve been.

It could’ve been a disaster and it hasn’t been close to one.

He’s well-liked in the locker room, and the team has supported LeBron James and his desires to be with his son. It was on full display in Bronny James’ last two games and the bench’s reactions.

“That’s who we’re trying to be — is a very connected group that roots for each other’s success,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the Lakers beat the Wizards on Thursday.

James didn’t know that the Lakers’ future was about to be upended when he held court postgame in New York. But he did know he was doing something as a father and as a pro that’s given him tremendous joy.

“I missed a lot of Bronny’s points because of my career over the course of his childhood, and AAU games and high school,” he said. “And for me to see all the buckets he’s had as an NBA player with us, to be here with him is super special.”