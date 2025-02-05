Lakers acquire Charlotte center Mark Williams for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and two draft picks

The Lakers, fresh off acquiring Luka Doncic earlier this week, have traded for 23-year-old Charlotte center Mark Williams in another huge trade, this one costing them rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 first-round pick swap and their 2031 first-round pick, their last tradeable first for the next two seasons.

The Lakers also opened up a roster spot through the deal.

The deal wraps a stunning reimagining of the Lakers roster since Dec. 29, when the team dealt D’Angelo Russell for Dorian Finney-Smith. Since then, they’ve sent out Max Christie, Anthony Davis and both of their tradeable first-round picks in 2029 and 2031 to add a 25-year-old star in Doncic and a promising, albeit risky, center in Williams.

In 22 games this season, Williams is averaging 16 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25 minutes. But back and ankle issues have kept him off the court for most of his time in the NBA.

He’s a 7-foot, 241-pound center that JJ Redick has worked with in the past because Williams attended Duke.

According to people not authorized to speak publicly, the Lakers are satisfied that Williams’ back issues from a year ago are fully healed and that his problems this season were fluky and the result of a rolled ankle.

He’s coming off of consecutive 20-10 games, including one against Denver.

