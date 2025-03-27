Lakers sign Jordan Goodwin, waive Cam Reddish

Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin gathers a loose ball between Milwaukee forward Taurean Prince, left, and guard Kevin Porter Jr. during a game earlier this season.

The Lakers have signed guard Jordan Goodwin, who has been on a two-way contract since Feb. 7, for the rest of the season with a team option for next season.

To make room on the roster, the Lakers waived forward Cam Reddish.

Goodwin, 26, recently cemented himself in the Lakers’ rotation. He used up all of his allotted days with the Lakers under the two-way deal as of Wednesday’s win over Indiana.

The 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.5 minutes a game. In his 19 appearances with the Lakers, he shot 47% from the field, 41.3% from three-point range and 81.8% from the foul line.

Undrafted coming out of college in 2021, Goodwin in four NBA seasons has averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18.3 minutes a game with Memphis, Phoenix, Washington and the Lakers.

Reddish played in 33 games this season with the Lakers, averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 17.9 minutes.