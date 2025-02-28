Austin Reaves leaves Lakers vs. Clippers after sustaining calf injury

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard chase after a loose ball in the first half Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, amid his best season as a pro, left Friday’s game with the Lakers because of a right calf injury. He’s expected to undergo an MRI scan Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, the team said.

Reaves played nine minutes in the first quarter against the Clippers before checking out and heading to the locker room.

Reaves has started 52 games this season for the Lakers, averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Calf injuries are notoriously tricky in the NBA, with Luka Doncic missing time with a recurring calf problem. He missed approximately seven weeks after suffering a calf strain on Christmas while with the Dallas Mavericks.

Reaves missed five games earlier this season after sustaining a pelvic injury. He played in every game for the Lakers the previous season.

Gabe Vincent replaced Reaves in the lineup to begin the second half.