Austin Reaves leaves Lakers vs. Clippers after sustaining calf injury
- Share via
-
Lakers guard Austin Reaves, amid his best season as a pro, left Friday’s game with the Lakers because of a right calf injury. He’s expected to undergo an MRI scan Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, the team said.
Reaves played nine minutes in the first quarter against the Clippers before checking out and heading to the locker room.
Reaves has started 52 games this season for the Lakers, averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
LeBron James gets why Anthony Edwards doesn’t want to be face of NBA: ‘There’s this weird energy’
Lakers star LeBron James referenced comments by ex-Cavaliers teammate Channing Frye in explaining why Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards may not want to be the face of the NBA.
Calf injuries are notoriously tricky in the NBA, with Luka Doncic missing time with a recurring calf problem. He missed approximately seven weeks after suffering a calf strain on Christmas while with the Dallas Mavericks.
Reaves missed five games earlier this season after sustaining a pelvic injury. He played in every game for the Lakers the previous season.
Gabe Vincent replaced Reaves in the lineup to begin the second half.
More to Read
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.