LeBron James gets why Anthony Edwards doesn’t want to be face of NBA: ‘There’s this weird energy’

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works toward the basket as Lakers forward LeBron James defends during a basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22, 2024.

Lakers superstar LeBron James has been one of the faces of the NBA for more than two decades.

He doesn’t blame rising star Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves for not wanting that label applied to him.

“I feel Ant,” James said Thursday night after the Lakers’ 111-102 win over Minnesota at Crypto.com Arena. “I understand. I completely understand. There’s this weird energy when it comes to that.”

At age 23, Edwards is already a three-time NBA All-Star as well as an Olympic gold medalist as James’ teammate on the U.S. national team. Not usually one to shy from the spotlight, Edwards was recently asked during an All-Star weekend news conference if he considers himself a possible future face of the league.

“No,” Edwards said. “Not really.”

When asked why, Edwards replied, “That’s what they got Wemby for,” referring to second-year San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Later, during an NBA TV interview, Ant-Man clarified his stance.

“I’m capable of being that guy, but I don’t want to be that guy,” Edwards said. “Put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home.”

Former NBA player Channing Frye, who won an NBA title with James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 recently made an observation on the matter while appearing on the “Road Trippin’” podcast, saying that “nostalgia is killing the NBA.”

“Every great player, whether that’s Ant, Wemby, Bron, you know, Steph [Curry] — you know [who] they compare them to? A mother— [that played] 40 years ago,” said Frye, specifically referring to old school players Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“Nobody celebrates these new people, so why the f— will anybody want to be the face of the league when you’re going to get s— on, on every network for not being somebody from 40 f—ing years ago? It’s ridiculous. It is unfair.”

James referenced his former teammate’s comment Thursday.

“I mean, Channing Frye said it the other day ... Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s— on everybody?’” James said. “It’s just weird. It’s weird energy from the people that — I don’t know, but Channing, he said it perfectly. Couldn’t say it no better.”

James added on being in the position of having the highest profile in the league: “Ant said he don’t want it. Obviously, I didn’t ask for it, but I knew there was a responsibility for me, not only to my family, my friends, my community and whoever that was gonna follow my journey throughout my career. ...

“I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional was all about and being a role model is all about, so I tried to hold that with the utmost respect and honor.”