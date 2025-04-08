Lakers unravel after Luka Doncic is ejected, suffering a blowout loss to Thunder

The Lakers had equity, earning it in a dominant win Sunday afternoon against the best team in the West.

They had reasons to punt, a game on Wednesday in Dallas and a schedule that demanded they win just two more times to secure the third seed in their conference, putting them in strong position for a deep playoff run.

And, Monday when they issued an injury report with the bulk of their rotation listed as “questionable,” it sure seemed like the Lakers were going to let big-picture thinking get in the way of the game in front of them.

But the message from JJ Redick was clear.

“We can control whether or not we get the [No. 3] seed and we’ve got four chances to get two wins,” he said pregame. “I’d like to win them all. So yeah, that’s the thought.”

The Lakers played hard, they played with passion. They made mistakes and turned the ball over, but they fought. They, and the Thunder, delivered on the kind of big-game intensity you’d want when two of the NBA’s top teams meet in April.

And then Luka Doncic got ejected.

Official J.T. Orr ejected Doncic, who had already been called for a technical foul earlier in the second half, after Doncic scored to put the Lakers up in the fourth and yelled in Orr’s direction.

Luka Doncic was ejected after picking up a second technical foul. pic.twitter.com/NGL3O3rgfy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2025

The Lakers and Doncic argued that he was yelling at a courtside fan, but it didn’t matter. His night was done.

And essentially, so were the Lakers.

The Thunder outscored them by 17 in the 7:40 after Doncic got ejected.

One possession after Doncic was thrown out of the game, Vanderbilt was called for a technical foul after blocking Alex Caruso’s shot at the rim.

LeBron James finished with 28 points, Austin Reaves had 24 and Doncic had 23.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 42 points, the Thunder turning the Lakers’ 19 turnovers into 29 points.

The Lakers play Doncic’s former team, the Mavericks, Wednesday in Dallas.