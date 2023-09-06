Who’s your favorite NFL mascot? Our guide to seeing them at every stadium

A streaking cat.

A zipping wolf.

Lots of dudes with big heads — and even bigger chins.

A walking dolphin.

A butt-bouncing bear.

An elf.

There’s all kinds of wacky characters in the fraternity of NFL mascots, each with their own personality, quirks and charm. One thing every one of those anthropomorphic animals and fake humans have in common is their undying passion and devotion to the teams they represent.

Want to pay them a visit? You’re sure to get an enthusiastic welcome at each of their home stadiums.

Here’s a handy guide that can help get you there, with a little background on each furry friend so you’ll have something to talk about when you meet. (Conversations with team mascots do tend to be a little one-sided.)

Four teams — the Chargers, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and New York Jets — do not have mascots, but they are included on the list, so you can check out one of their games as well.