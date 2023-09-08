Advertisement
Los Angeles Times illustration

Sports

Ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

By Eduardo Gonzalez
J. Brady McCollough
For Subscribers
Share

It’s easy to find Rams, Chargers and even Raiders fans in Southern California, but where can Packers, Cowboys, Patriots or Dolphins fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with other fans who share their passion?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.

If you’re a fan of one of 29 out of the 32 NFL teams in the league (sorry Cardinals, Lions and Titans fans, we couldn’t find a bar for you at the moment), then use this guide to find your tribe. You don’t need to be the only fan cheering when the Vikings score a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing a Jets jersey and see only others decked out in Giants gear. Cheer with fellow Chiefs and jeer with fellow Eagles.

Find your home field on NFL game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts NFL fans that has not been included in this list, tell us about it. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And also check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.

Showing  Places

On the Thirty

Sherman Oaks Atlanta Falcons
By J. Brady McCollough
This vibrant lounge space with lots of wines and craft beers hosts the “Dirty Birds” on Sundays, knowing full well that tears could break through any moment if the Super Bowl choke against the Patriots comes up in conversation.
The Naughty Pig

West Hollywood Baltimore Ravens
By J. Brady McCollough
The Ravens’ fan club in Southern California is called “the West Wing,” a group that now meets every Sunday in the heart of West Hollywood at the Naughty Pig.
Rock & Brews (Tustin)

Orange County Baltimore Ravens
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Ravens fans in the Orange County area flock to Rock & Brews in Tustin on Sunday for football watching with a rock and roll twist.
Busby's West

Santa Monica Buffalo Bills
By J. Brady McCollough
The Bills Backers have been known to pack Busby’s West to standing room only, and the crowd should only grow with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company trying to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.
Tiny's Hi-Dive

Sawtelle Chicago Bears
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Tiny’s Hi-Dive inspires to be the Chicago locale bar, according to its website. So, it makes sense why Chicago Bears fans gather to this spot on Sundays to cheer and jeer.
The Irish Times Pub & Restaurant

Palms Chicago Bears
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Bears fans looking more of a low-key traditional Irish pub feel hang out at the Irish Times on Sunday.
The CanTiki

North Hollywood Cincinnati Bengals
By J. Brady McCollough
Eduardo Gonzalez
Notorious for the largest weekly gathering of the “Bengal West” in Southern California, the CanTiki, which used to be The 513, is now a Tiki bar devoted to host Cincinnati Bengals fans on game day.
Saint Felix

Hollywood Cleveland Browns
By J. Brady McCollough
With the Browns back as a playoff team, there’s no better time to join the “Dawg Pound” at Ohio-friendly St. Felix, a big and airy bar in Hollywood.
Patsy's Irish Pub

Mission Viejo Cleveland Browns
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Patsy’s Irish Pub has two large bars dedicated to sports fans and bar-goers who want the Irish roots atmosphere. You can bet on game day that Browns fans pack the sports-bar side.
Matt Denny's Ale House Restaurant

Arcadia Cleveland Browns
By Eduardo Gonzalez
With over 28 different beers to choose from and outdoor seating, Browns fans on the east side enjoy watching the game in a beer-garden atmosphere. The restaurant is also pet-friendly if your furry friend also enjoys watching football.
The Black Marlin

Orange Cleveland Browns
By Eduardo Gonzalez
From tiki drinks to seafood, traditional bar food and live jazz music, the Black Marlin offers almost everything for Browns fans on Sundays.
Q’s Billiard Club

Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
If you’re looking for a big bar with an extensive food menu and tons of TVs everywhere you look, Q’s is the spot. It’s been known for a while as the best Cowboys bar on the Westside.
In Cahoots

Fullerton Dallas Cowboys
By Eduardo Gonzalez
What is a country-themed dance club is now also a watch party for Dallas Cowboys fans in the Orange County area. Fans can stick around after every game to dance the night away.
Pizza Hut (Sylmar)

Sylmar Dallas Cowboys
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The San Fernando Valley 818 Die Hards meet up at Pizza Hut in Sylmar to catch Cowboys games. This spacious Pizza Hut offers beer on tap and buffet style dining experience.
Jameson's Irish Pub

Hollywood Denver Broncos
By J. Brady McCollough
The “Broncos Country Hollywood” group has turned Jameson’s Pub into an orange and blue haven on Sundays. Jameson’s is a neighborhood pub with all the usual Irish fixings.
Brennan's

Venice Denver Broncos
By J. Brady McCollough
Brennan’s has a gigantic patio that is known for hosting turtle races. The Broncos fans on the Westside know Brennan’s will meet their Mile High game watch expectations.
Mom’s Bar

Sawtelle Green Bay Packers
By J. Brady McCollough
This classic neighborhood lounge is described as “no frills,” which is exactly the right vibe for salt-of-the-earth Wisconsin folks who have somehow ended up in Los Angeles. Mom’s is the place to attempt playing pingpong while wearing a cheesehead.
Lito's Cork Room

East Los Angeles Green Bay Packers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This East Los Angeles bar has become a hang out spot for Packers fans in the area. The bar is decorated with Packers stuff including Clay Matthews III’s jersey.
Boyle Heights Tavern

Boyle Heights Green Bay Packers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
With piñata decorations, board games, and Mexican-inspired cocktails, game day Boyle Heights Tavern feels more like a fiesta for Packers fans on game day.
Cabo Cantina Hollywood

Hollywood Houston Texans
By J. Brady McCollough
The Texans fans in L.A. have made themselves at home — not surprisingly — at the Cabo Cantina in Hollywood, which serves up margaritas and Mexican food.
Elbow Room

Hollywood Jacksonville Jaguars
By J. Brady McCollough
On Sundays Jaguars fans mingle in Hollywood at this lively classic Cahuenga Boulevard spot with tons of TVs and an airy open layout. The bar food is top-notch and the service doesn’t get much better.
Baja Sharkeez (Manhattan Beach)

Manhattan Beach Kansas City Chiefs
By J. Brady McCollough
Chiefs in the South Bay can depend on a spirited game watch at Baja Sharkeez, a local chain known for its Mexican food and margaritas. With nearly two-dozen TVs and a new outdoor patio, the bar hosts the weekly gathering of the Los Angeles Chiefs “beach chapter.”
Jalapeño Pete's

Studio City Kansas City Chiefs
By J. Brady McCollough
For Chiefs fans in L.A., Jalapeño Pete’s checks a lot of boxes: margaritas, Mexican food and outside seating. Texan Patrick Mahomes would certainly approve.
My Place Sports Bar & Grill

Kansas City Chiefs
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Serving American and Mexican food with over 20 TVs indoor and outdoor, Chiefs fans have everything they need on game day at this spot.
Downey Brewing Company

Downey Kansas City Chiefs
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Chiefs fans pack this brewry where they serve beer in “das boot”, which is a glass cup shaped like a boot. The spot also offers traditional bar food.
28 West Sports Bar

Alhambra Las Vegas Raiders
By J. Brady McCollough
This neighborhood dive advertises itself as the “Official Las Vegas Raiders Booster Club” and should be treated as such by the faithful.
Brennan's

Venice Las Vegas Raiders
By J. Brady McCollough
Eduardo Gonzalez
Brennan’s has a gigantic patio that is known for hosting turtle races. The Raiders fans on the Westside know they will need to show up with their black and sliver sharing this game day spot with fellow AFC West rivals Chargers and Broncos.
Killarney’s Irish Pub

Huntington Beach Las Vegas Raiders
By Eduardo Gonzalez
A traditional pub spot with whiskey and regional beers, Killarney’s is the game day spot for O.C. Raider Nation fans. According to the pub’s website, the location was voted as the No. 1 Raider Nation destination in California.
Brennan's

Venice L.A. Chargers
By J. Brady McCollough
Eduardo Gonzalez
Brennan’s has a gigantic patio that is known for hosting turtle races. The Chargers fans on the Westside shouldn’t be surprised if they bump into their AFC rivals Raiders and Broncos fans on game day.
Tom Bergin’s

Mid-Wilshire L.A. Rams
By J. Brady McCollough
The Rams’ 1951 championship banner hangs at Tom Bergin’s, which is where the team celebrated its title that year. If that isn’t where you want to watch the Rams game, we don’t know what to say.
Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar

Long Beach L.A. Rams
By J. Brady McCollough
Legends was established in 1979 by former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah. It’s known as “the first modern sports bar in America” as legend has it because it began using satellites to air sporting events from around the world.
Zendejas Mexican Restaurant

San Dimas L.A. Rams
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Owned by former Rams placekicker Tony Zendejas, the Mexican restaurant becomes a Rams fiesta on game day.
The Nickel Mine

Sawtelle L.A. Rams
By Eduardo Gonzalez
The Nickel Mine offers a spacious, brick-neighborhood bar feel with New York style pizza, a unique whiskey collection and plenty of TVs for Rams fans on game day.
Flights Sports Bar

Hawthorne L.A. Rams
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Rams fans in the South Bay area wanting a more laid-back vibe head to Flights on game day. The bar offers traditional bar grub, wide selection of beers and plenty of TVs.
The Snug

Burbank Miami Dolphins
By J. Brady McCollough
This Burbank dive proudly welcomes long-suffering Dolphins fans every Sunday to commiserate and wonder what could have been if kicker Ray Finkle had made that potential game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl.
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill

Sherman Oaks Minnesota Vikings
By J. Brady McCollough
This old-fashioned neighborhood dive has morphed into the spot for Minnesota Vikings fans to gather, yell “SKOL!” and wish Kirk Cousins was more like Fran Tarkenton.
Lopez & Lefty's

Anaheim Minnesota Vikings
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Located near the Platinum Triangle, Lopez & Lefty’s offers Vikings fans in the O.C. area a surf-themed bar game day experience. The spot also offers a Mexican-inspired grub.
Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica New England Patriots
By J. Brady McCollough
Sonny McLean’s is a Boston-themed sports bar with Beantown memorabilia hanging on the walls and tons of TVs. The bar food is worth staying for, too.
Little Bar

Mid-Wilshire New England Patriots
By J. Brady McCollough
Little Bar is a local tavern with some jump, featuring tap beers and craft cocktails and just enough TVs for Patriots fans to make it a game day spot.
The 35er

Pasadena New England Patriots
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Situated in Old Town Pasadena for 60 years, the 35er has become a game day hub for Patriots fan. It could be because of the free popcorn.
Scarlet Lady Saloon

Culver City New Orleans Saints
By J. Brady McCollough
The Los Angeles Saints fan club gathers at this “raucous, no-frills sports bar” that features pool tables, darts and karaoke.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub

Santa Monica New York Giants
By J. Brady McCollough
O’Brien’s, a classic Irish pub known for tasty bar food and friendly service, is the meeting spot for the “largest New York Giants fan group west of the Delaware River” each Sunday. It’s the spot to hunker down and reminisce about how awesome Mark Bavaro is.
Dave & Buster's (Orange)

New York Jets
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Jets fans apparently prefer a game day environment that includes food, drinks, and arcade games.
The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Glendale Philadelphia Eagles
By J. Brady McCollough
The Glendale location is the dependable watch location for Eagles fans. It is known for its burgers and wings and steady helpings of brotherly love (of course, it helps if the Eagles are playing well).
Britannia Pub

Santa Monica Philadelphia Eagles
By J. Brady McCollough
Located just off the Third Street Promenade, the Britannia Pub is the Westside spot for Eagles fans to commiserate on how in the world they managed to fire the coach who led them to their first Super Bowl victory.
Iron City Tavern

San Pedro Pittsburgh Steelers
By J. Brady McCollough
The name is all you need to know. While Gabe’s on the Westside — a well-known Steelers bar — has permanently closed, if you’re a Steelers fan it will be worth the drive to San Pedro to watch the team in a classic Pittsburgh dive.
Starting Gate

Los Alamitos Pittsburgh Steelers
By J. Brady McCollough
Billed as the first Steelers bar on the West Coast, it still is known to be friendly to the Steel Curtain faithful many years later.
Tower 12

Hermosa Beach Pittsburgh Steelers
By J. Brady McCollough
Tower 12 offers a relaxed, vintage South Bay vibe to Steelers fans who want to roll down memory lane and reminisce about the Super Bowl wins.
Panzarello's

Pittsburgh Steelers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This Mexican-Italian family-owned restaurant becomes Steeler Nation on game days.
Gallagher's Pub & Grill

Long Beach San Francisco 49ers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
49ers fans in Long Beach can head over to Gallahger’s for American and Irish dishes, and some luck on game day. There are weekend football specials which fans can look forward to while watching the game.
The Garage on Motor

Palms San Francisco 49ers
By J. Brady McCollough
This 49ers watch spot is perfect with a large airy main room featuring plenty of TVs, full bar and over 20 craft beers on tap.
Der Wolf

Pasadena San Francisco 49ers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Der Wolf offers a Sunday brunch party in a German beer hall vibe that gets 49ers fans ready before kick off. The spot has a main floor, basement and patio that can fit enough fans on game day.
Original Pizza Company (Hacienda Heights)

Industry San Francisco 49ers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
This pizza joint is taken over by 49ers fans on Sundays. The spot features arcade games and is big enough to fit as many scarlet and gold fans as it can.
The Bit Tavern

Mayflower Village San Francisco 49ers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
49ers fans looking for more of a casual game day vibe gather at the Bit Tavern. The bar has an outdoor patio plus a pool table, shuffleboard table and darts.
Backstage Culver City

Culver City Seattle Seahawks
By J. Brady McCollough
This spot is known for live performances and karaoke, but it’s turned into the go-to spot for L.A. Seahawks, who love to make themselves heard.
Tower 12

Hermosa Beach Seattle Seahawks
By J. Brady McCollough
Tower 12 offers a relaxed, vintage South Bay vibe to Seahawks fans who want to roll down memory lane and reminisce about their 2014 Super Bowl win.
Duffy's Bar & Grill

La Habra Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Bucs fans have made this dive bar their game day location. The bar offers Mexican and traditional bar food, full bar, and pool.
Joxer Daly’s

Culver City Washington Commanders
By J. Brady McCollough
The Commanders may have gone through an identity crisis, but there’s no mistaking where its fans can find cheap beer and a rousing atmosphere in Los Angeles. That’s in Culver City at Joxer Daly’s, where you better arrive early if you want a good seat.
Classic Q

Washington Commanders
By Eduardo Gonzalez
Commanders fans come down to Classic Q on game day to play pool and watch the action on one of the 50 TVs throughout the bar.
