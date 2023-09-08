Ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

It’s easy to find Rams, Chargers and even Raiders fans in Southern California, but where can Packers, Cowboys, Patriots or Dolphins fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with other fans who share their passion?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.

If you’re a fan of one of 29 out of the 32 NFL teams in the league (sorry Cardinals, Lions and Titans fans, we couldn’t find a bar for you at the moment), then use this guide to find your tribe. You don’t need to be the only fan cheering when the Vikings score a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing a Jets jersey and see only others decked out in Giants gear. Cheer with fellow Chiefs and jeer with fellow Eagles.

Find your home field on NFL game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts NFL fans that has not been included in this list, tell us about it. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And also check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.