Ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team
It’s easy to find Rams, Chargers and even Raiders fans in Southern California, but where can Packers, Cowboys, Patriots or Dolphins fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with other fans who share their passion?
Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.
If you’re a fan of one of 29 out of the 32 NFL teams in the league (sorry Cardinals, Lions and Titans fans, we couldn’t find a bar for you at the moment), then use this guide to find your tribe. You don’t need to be the only fan cheering when the Vikings score a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing a Jets jersey and see only others decked out in Giants gear. Cheer with fellow Chiefs and jeer with fellow Eagles.
Find your home field on NFL game day.
If you know a bar that regularly hosts NFL fans that has not been included in this list, tell us about it. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And also check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.
On the Thirty
The Naughty Pig
Rock & Brews (Tustin)
Busby's West
Tiny's Hi-Dive
The Irish Times Pub & Restaurant
The CanTiki
Saint Felix
Patsy's Irish Pub
Matt Denny's Ale House Restaurant
The Black Marlin
Q’s Billiard Club
In Cahoots
Pizza Hut (Sylmar)
Jameson's Irish Pub
Brennan's
Mom’s Bar
Lito's Cork Room
Boyle Heights Tavern
Cabo Cantina Hollywood
Elbow Room
Baja Sharkeez (Manhattan Beach)
Jalapeño Pete's
My Place Sports Bar & Grill
Downey Brewing Company
28 West Sports Bar
Brennan's
Killarney’s Irish Pub
Brennan's
Tom Bergin’s
Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar
Zendejas Mexican Restaurant
The Nickel Mine
Flights Sports Bar
The Snug
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill
Lopez & Lefty's
Sonny McLean's
Little Bar
The 35er
Scarlet Lady Saloon
O’Brien’s Irish Pub
Dave & Buster's (Orange)
The Greyhound Bar & Grill
Britannia Pub
Iron City Tavern
Starting Gate
Tower 12
Panzarello's
Gallagher's Pub & Grill
The Garage on Motor
Der Wolf
Original Pizza Company (Hacienda Heights)
The Bit Tavern
Backstage Culver City
Tower 12
Duffy's Bar & Grill
Joxer Daly’s
Classic Q
