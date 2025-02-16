Daytona 500 live updates, qualifying results, start time and how to watch

What time does the Daytona 500 start? What channel will it be on?

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be racing in the Daytona 500 for the first time.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Auto racing fans are emerging from their near three-month slumber to get ready for the first race of the NASCAR season, the Great American Race, better known as the Daytona 500.

It’s an anomaly in sports that the biggest event of the year is the first race, not the last, of the season. But that’s the way they do it in NASCAR.

Wondering what time Sunday’s race will be held is a moving target. It was originally scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. EST start. But, Florida being Florida, a cold front was approaching and on Friday, NASCAR officials moved the start time up an hour to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Shortly after the announcement, the weather service had the cold front speeding up slightly putting it right in the crosshairs of the race.

It’s likely the flag will drop on time. So, let’s look at how that affects viewers watching the telecast on Fox across the country.

— In Los Angeles, the race will start at 10:30 a.m., with a Sunday morning mimosa in hand.

Jimmie Johnson greets friends along pit road during qualifying for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

— In Denver, you may be having a second mimosa, because of the 11:30 a.m. flag drop.

— In Chicago, well, you’re on your own on mimosas, but it will start at 12:30 p.m.

— And, finally, on the East Coast, where the race is being run, you can count on the green flag dropping around 1:30 p.m. The weather looks good for an on-time start.

Pre-race coverage on Fox (Channel 11 in L.A.; Channel 31 in Denver; it’s 32 in Chicago; and 5 in New York) will start early, but not as obnoxiously early as pre-game coverage of the Super Bowl.

Joey Logano (22), Ryan Blaney (12), Austin Cindric (2) and Noah Gragson run laps during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 on Friday. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

The question of the day is how long the race will last. The weather forecast is not all green flag with rain chances creeping over 50% during the race. There will be two options, calling the race official if the rain hits after the halfway point, or waiting out the rain until later in the day. Or, a third option, restarting the race on Monday.

NASCAR obviously does not want to push its biggest race of the year to the next day, but it would likely be in East Coast prime time if it does.