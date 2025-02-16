Daytona 500 live updates, qualifying results, start time and how to watch

- Share via
Driver spotter’s guide: Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
Car number: 5
Starting position: 22nd (11th row)
Car type: Chevrolet
Hometown: Elk Grove, Calif.
Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Lifetime wins: 29
2024 final ranking: sixth
2024 stats: Six wins (Las Vegas, Kansas, Sonoma, Indianapolis, Bristol, Charlotte), 15 top fives, eight top 10s
Best Daytona 500 finish: Third in 2020
What he says: “I do feel pretty confident when we come to these races. I feel like we have a great feel for the race and kind of how it works out, the strategy. I do feel like we’re up front quite often at the end of them. … I feel like we have a good understanding of these races. Just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing and hopefully things will work out.”
Driver spotter’s guide: Noah Gragson
Noah Gragson
Car number: 4
Starting position: 32nd (row 16)
Car type: Ford
Hometown: Las Vegas
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Team: Front Row Motorsports
Lifetime wins: 0
2024 final ranking: 24th
2024 stats: 0 wins, one top five, seven top 10s
Best Daytona 500 finish: Ninth in 2024
What he says: “We want to just minimize the mistakes and I think that’s the goal that we have. Maximize the opportunities and minimize the mistakes. When you get to week 20 of this deal, the motivation tends to get lost a little bit no matter who it is – the driver, team members, pit crew. It wears and tears on you.”
Driver spotter’s guide: Austin Dillon
Austin Dillon
Car number: 3
Starting position: 15th (row eight)
Car type: Chevrolet
Hometown: Welcome, N.C.
Crew Chief: Richard Boswell
Team: Richard Childress Racing
Lifetime wins: Five
2024 final ranking: 32nd
2024 stats: One win (Richmond), one top five, five top 10s
Best Daytona 500 finish: Won in 2018
What he says: “We have struggled the last two years getting off to a start. We had to dig ourselves out of holes and it just put us behind and we were always playing catch up. We were able to have some good runs, but they don’t amount to the points gain when we have them. So, for me, it’s huge to get off to a good start and that’s something we’re putting more focus on.”
Driver spotter’s guide: Austin Cindric
Austin Cindric
Car number: 2
Starting position: Second (front row)
Car type: Ford
Hometown: Mooresville, N.C.
Crew Chief: Brian Wilson
Team: Team Penske
Lifetime wins: Two
2024 final ranking: 11th
2024 stats: One win (Gateway), four top fives, seven top 10s
Best Daytona 500 finish: Won in 2022
What he says: “It’s a great way for us to start the season. Obviously the pole doesn’t mean a whole lot outside of as far as what that means for your race. You still have to go out there and win. Still, from the standpoint of the confidence, from a team standpoint inside the garage, there’s a ton of pride who can bring the fastest car to Daytona.”
Driver spotter’s guide: Corey LaJoie
Corey LaJoie
Car number: 01
Starting position: 12th (row six)
Car type: Ford
Hometown: Concord N.C.
Team: Rick Ware Racing
Lifetime wins: 0
2024 final ranking: 33rd
2024 stats: 0 wins, one top five, three top 10s
Best Daytona 500 finish: Fourth in 2024
What he says: “It’s hallowed grounds regardless if my dad was super successful here or not. My dad won twice. I remember being a kid before they redid all the garage areas. It used to be like a little — kind of an open patch of grass. It was like a perfect football field size, and we would be running around playing football. I was probably 8 or 9 years old.”
Driver spotter’s guide: Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain
Car number: 1
Starting position: Ninth (row five)
Car type: Chevrolet
Hometown: Alva, Fla.
Crew Chief: Phil Surgen
Team: Trackhouse Racing Team
Lifetime wins: Five
2024 final ranking: 19th
2024 stats: One win, six top fives, 14 top 10s
Best Daytona 500 finish: Seventh in 2021
What he says: “I live and believe that you are safest out front. We were living proof of that last year in that we got clipped in the rear bumper but it didn’t spin us. There were a lot of cars behind us that got taken out in that final wreck before I spun. I think the safest spot is up front but I can’t figure out how to live up front in the beginning of the stage and end of the stage. At some point you have to be in the pack.”
What time does the Daytona 500 start? What channel will it be on?
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Auto racing fans are emerging from their near three-month slumber to get ready for the first race of the NASCAR season, the Great American Race, better known as the Daytona 500.
It’s an anomaly in sports that the biggest event of the year is the first race, not the last, of the season. But that’s the way they do it in NASCAR.
Wondering what time Sunday’s race will be held is a moving target. It was originally scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. EST start. But, Florida being Florida, a cold front was approaching and on Friday, NASCAR officials moved the start time up an hour to 1:30 p.m. EST.
Shortly after the announcement, the weather service had the cold front speeding up slightly putting it right in the crosshairs of the race.
It’s likely the flag will drop on time. So, let’s look at how that affects viewers watching the telecast on Fox across the country.
— In Los Angeles, the race will start at 10:30 a.m., with a Sunday morning mimosa in hand.
— In Denver, you may be having a second mimosa, because of the 11:30 a.m. flag drop.
— In Chicago, well, you’re on your own on mimosas, but it will start at 12:30 p.m.
— And, finally, on the East Coast, where the race is being run, you can count on the green flag dropping around 1:30 p.m. The weather looks good for an on-time start.
Pre-race coverage on Fox (Channel 11 in L.A.; Channel 31 in Denver; it’s 32 in Chicago; and 5 in New York) will start early, but not as obnoxiously early as pre-game coverage of the Super Bowl.
The question of the day is how long the race will last. The weather forecast is not all green flag with rain chances creeping over 50% during the race. There will be two options, calling the race official if the rain hits after the halfway point, or waiting out the rain until later in the day. Or, a third option, restarting the race on Monday.
NASCAR obviously does not want to push its biggest race of the year to the next day, but it would likely be in East Coast prime time if it does.