Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Live results, odds, analysis

Live updates from Saturday’s super middleweight title fight between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. PDT.
What time is Canelo vs. Saunders? Here’s how to watch the fight
Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders had to be separated during their weigh-in Friday and are fired up ahead of their highly anticipated unification bout Saturday night.
But when exactly will the Mexican star and scrappy Englishman face off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas?
- The undercard is scheduled to start at 2:20 p.m. PST.
- The main card is slated to begin at 5 p.m. PST.
- And the Canelo vs. Saunders main event is expected to start at 8 p.m. PST.
The fight will be available on DAZN, which you can access here.
Go inside Mexican star boxer Canelo Álvarez’s gym, where a champion is molded
In a hidden San Diego gym where he has quietly worked for several years, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is in the place he enjoys most: his training camp.
Following the express three-round win over Avni Yildirim in February, the Jalisco, Mexico, native took only one week off before taking on his next challenge: training for the showdown against WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs), at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday night.
Coach Eddy Reynoso says Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) beating the undefeated Englishman would confirm he is the “best pound-for-pound” boxer and “he has reached the top of the sport.”
Betting analysis: Will Canelo Álvarez beat Billy Joe Saunders?
Saturday a gunslinger from across the border rides into town as AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, hosts the biggest draw in boxing. Three super-middleweight titles are on the line as the WBA and WBC titlist and Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez faces off with WBO holder Billy Joe Saunders from England in what will be a very intriguing clash of styles.
What can I say about Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) that we don’t know already?
Now 30, he is at the peak of his powers and probably his optimum weight. The four-division champ is clearly the number one fighter in the world based on his résumé alone. The list of big-name victims is longer than one’s arm, yet in some quarters, he still doesn’t really get the credit he deserves. The fact remains he has faced the best in the three divisions he has mainly participated in, and except for a points defeat to Floyd Mayweather eight years ago when all the terms (including weight) were against him, he has remained unbeaten.