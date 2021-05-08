Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Live results, odds, analysis

What time is Canelo vs. Saunders? Here’s how to watch the fight

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders had to be separated during their weigh-in Friday and are fired up ahead of their highly anticipated unification bout Saturday night.

But when exactly will the Mexican star and scrappy Englishman face off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas?

The undercard is scheduled to start at 2:20 p.m. PST.



The main card is slated to begin at 5 p.m. PST.



And the Canelo vs. Saunders main event is expected to start at 8 p.m. PST.



The fight will be available on DAZN, which you can access here.