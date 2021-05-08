12 best photos from Canelo Álvarez’s defeat of Billy Joe Saunders

Check out the 12 best photos from Canelo Álvarez’s TKO win over Billy Joe Saunders, who withdrew due to an eye injury following eight full rounds in front of a record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.

Billy Joe Saunders, left, exchanges punches with Canelo Álvarez during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match, Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Billy Joe Saunders, left, exchanges punches with Canelo Álvarez during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match, Saturday, in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Álvarez, left, exchanges punches with Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Álvarez, left, exchanges punches with Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Álvarez, left, throws a punch against Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Álvarez rests in his corner during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match against Billy Joe Saunders Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press



)

Canelo Álvarez, right, delivers an uppercut jab to Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Álvarez raises his arms in the air during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match against Billy Joe Saunders Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Álvarez celebrates while raising title belts after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Canelo Álvarez kisses his girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez, as their daughter, Maria, left, looks on following his defeat of Billy Joe Saunders in a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)