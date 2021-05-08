12 best photos from Canelo Álvarez’s defeat of Billy Joe Saunders

Share
Check out the 12 best photos from Canelo Álvarez’s TKO win over Billy Joe Saunders, who withdrew due to an eye injury following eight full rounds in front of a record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.
