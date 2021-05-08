Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

12 best photos from Canelo Álvarez’s defeat of Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo Álvarez celebrates with title belts after defeating Billy Joe Saunders.
Canelo Álvarez shows off his title belts after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in front of a record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Share
By Times staff
Share

Check out the 12 best photos from Canelo Álvarez’s TKO win over Billy Joe Saunders, who withdrew due to an eye injury following eight full rounds in front of a record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.

Billy Joe Saunders, left, exchanges punches with Canelo Álvarez
Billy Joe Saunders, left, exchanges punches with Canelo Álvarez during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match, Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Billy Joe Saunders, left, exchanges punches with Canelo Álvarez
Billy Joe Saunders, left, exchanges punches with Canelo Álvarez during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match, Saturday, in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Canelo Álvarez, left, exchanges punches with Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Álvarez, left, exchanges punches with Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Canelo Álvarez, left, exchanges punches with Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Álvarez, left, exchanges punches with Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Canelo Álvarez, left, throws a punch against Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Álvarez, left, throws a punch against Billy Joe Saunders during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Canelo Álvarez rests in his corner during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match
Canelo Álvarez rests in his corner during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match against Billy Joe Saunders Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press

)
Canelo Álvarez, right, delivers an uppercut jab to Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Álvarez, right, delivers an uppercut jab to Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Canelo Álvarez raises his arms in the air during a boxing match against Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Álvarez raises his arms in the air during a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match against Billy Joe Saunders Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Canelo Álvarez celebrates after defeating Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

Advertisement
Canelo Álvarez celebrates with title belts after defeating Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Álvarez celebrates while raising title belts after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Canelo Álvarez kisses his girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez, as their daughter, Maria, left, looks on
Canelo Álvarez kisses his girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez, as their daughter, Maria, left, looks on following his defeat of Billy Joe Saunders in a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
Canelo Álvarez carries his title belts and celebrates after defeating Billy Joe Saunders
Canelo Álvarez carries his title belts and celebrates after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in a unified super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

SportsBoxing & MMA

More From the Los Angeles Times