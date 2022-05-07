Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Live updates, betting odds, start time, predictions

Canelo Álvarez, left, and Dmitry Bivol, right, pose next to promoter Eddie Hearn during a ceremonial weigh-in Friday ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas.

Combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan will be providing end-to-end coverage around Saul “Canelo” Álvarez’s quest for another world title when the undisputed super middleweight champion climbs up a weight class to take on the tough test that is WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Follow along with The Times for coverage throughout the night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Times will feature a five-man starting lineup positioned ringside featuring Akopyan, columnist Dylan Hernández, sports enterprise reporter Jorge Castillo, as well as LA Times En Español sports editors Eduard Cauich and Jad El Reda.

Ring walks for the main event of the DAZN pay-per-view event are expected to begin around 8:30 p.m. PDT.

Here’s what else you need to know:

