Share
Live
Sports

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Live updates, betting odds, start time, predictions

Share
Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol pose next to promoter Eddie Hearn.
Canelo Álvarez, left, and Dmitry Bivol, right, pose next to promoter Eddie Hearn during a ceremonial weigh-in Friday ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

What time does Canelo vs. Bivol start and where can I watch it? Follow along for the start time, betting odds, analysis, live updates and more.

By Manouk Akopyan

Combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan will be providing end-to-end coverage around Saul “Canelo” Álvarez’s quest for another world title when the undisputed super middleweight champion climbs up a weight class to take on the tough test that is WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Follow along with The Times for coverage throughout the night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Times will feature a five-man starting lineup positioned ringside featuring Akopyan, columnist Dylan Hernández, sports enterprise reporter Jorge Castillo, as well as LA Times En Español sports editors Eduard Cauich and Jad El Reda.

Ring walks for the main event of the DAZN pay-per-view event are expected to begin around 8:30 p.m. PDT.

Here’s what else you need to know:

What time does Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol start? How can I watch?

Hernández: Who is Canelo Álvarez fighting? Who cares? It’s Cinco de Mayo in Vegas

Canelo Álvarez brushes off controversy, others ignore it on eve of Dmitry Bivol bout

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

By Manouk Akopyan

Boxers Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol pose with their title belts as promoter Eddie Hearn and trainer Eddy Reynoso look on.
Canelo Álvarez, second from left, and Dmitry Bivol pose with their title belts Wednesday in San Diego. Also pictured: Álvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso, far left, and promoter Eddie Hearn.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Canelo Álvarez’s fight against Dmitry Bivol can be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. To buy the event, you either need a $19.99 monthly subscription or a $149.99 yearly subscription to DAZN to have the ability to purchase the fight for an extra $59.99. DAZN has also partnered with Barstool Sports to provide an alternative broadcast featuring some of the media company’s talent.

If digital subscriptions aren’t your thing, the event will also be distributed to cable companies via PPV.com, iNDemand’s new streaming PPV platform, for $79.99. PPV.com will also be hosting a live bilingual chat for those seeking a second-screen experience.

Tickets to attend the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are still available and start at $400.

If you’re more of bar and restaurant type of fan, Joe Hand Promotions has a complete list of establishments that are serving up the fight across the country.

Also, Fathom Events will be screening the card in movie theaters in select markets across the United States — including three locations throughout Los Angeles.

Share

Canelo Álvarez brushes off controversy, others ignore it on eve of Dmitry Bivol bout

By Jorge Castillo

Canelo Álvarez stands next to Dmitry Bivol and Eddie Hearn during a weigh-in
Canelo Álvarez, left, and Dmitry Bivol, right, pose next to promoter Eddie Hearn during a ceremonial weigh-in Friday in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The main attraction, the reason thousands of fans withstood a broiling, shadeless, 97-degree afternoon for hours Friday, emerged in pink silk Dolce and Gabbana pajamas.

Canelo Álvarez is technically the challenger for his fight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, but the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world was given the champion treatment for the weigh-in.

He was presented to the crowd second after a long-winded introduction from the event’s emcee before he stepped on the scale wearing pink Dolce and Gabbana boxers, weighing in at 174.4 pounds for his second career light-heavyweight fight. A mariachi played behind him. The Mexican fighter’s red, white and green sea of fans roared whenever possible.

It was the celebration before the celebration, before the 31-year-old Álvarez steps into the ring for another Cinco de Mayo weekend Vegas special and another presumed victory. His opponent, Dmitry Bivol, isn’t being given much of a chance.

Bivol, 31, is undefeated, an eight-time defending champion with a good jab and significant size advantage, but he isn’t a draw. He’s relatively unknown. If anything, he’s best known for something nobody around the event seems willing to talk about.

Read more >>>

Share

Hernández: Who is Canelo Álvarez fighting? Who cares? It’s Cinco de Mayo in Vegas

By Dylan Hernández

Boxer Canelo Alvarez wears sunglasses and stands facing a poster promoter his fight with Dmitry Bivol.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez arrives for an event in advance of his fight against Dmitry Bivol on March 2 in San Diego.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Secure the right venue on the right date and the opponent becomes almost irrelevant.

Oscar De La Hoya knew this.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. knew this.

And now, Canelo Álvarez knows this.

After a pandemic-imposed two-year absence, boxing has returned to Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The peculiar desert metropolis is welcoming back one of its more established sports traditions on Saturday when Álvarez headlines a show at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’m happy to be here representing my country on an important date,” Álvarez told reporters in Spanish earlier this week.

Read more >>>

Share