Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Live updates, betting odds, start time, predictions

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol
LAS VEGAS — Canelo Álvarez’s fight against Dmitry Bivol can be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. To buy the event, you either need a $19.99 monthly subscription or a $149.99 yearly subscription to DAZN to have the ability to purchase the fight for an extra $59.99. DAZN has also partnered with Barstool Sports to provide an alternative broadcast featuring some of the media company’s talent.
If digital subscriptions aren’t your thing, the event will also be distributed to cable companies via PPV.com, iNDemand’s new streaming PPV platform, for $79.99. PPV.com will also be hosting a live bilingual chat for those seeking a second-screen experience.
Tickets to attend the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are still available and start at $400.
If you’re more of bar and restaurant type of fan, Joe Hand Promotions has a complete list of establishments that are serving up the fight across the country.
Also, Fathom Events will be screening the card in movie theaters in select markets across the United States — including three locations throughout Los Angeles.
Canelo Álvarez brushes off controversy, others ignore it on eve of Dmitry Bivol bout
LAS VEGAS — The main attraction, the reason thousands of fans withstood a broiling, shadeless, 97-degree afternoon for hours Friday, emerged in pink silk Dolce and Gabbana pajamas.
Canelo Álvarez is technically the challenger for his fight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, but the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world was given the champion treatment for the weigh-in.
He was presented to the crowd second after a long-winded introduction from the event’s emcee before he stepped on the scale wearing pink Dolce and Gabbana boxers, weighing in at 174.4 pounds for his second career light-heavyweight fight. A mariachi played behind him. The Mexican fighter’s red, white and green sea of fans roared whenever possible.
It was the celebration before the celebration, before the 31-year-old Álvarez steps into the ring for another Cinco de Mayo weekend Vegas special and another presumed victory. His opponent, Dmitry Bivol, isn’t being given much of a chance.
Bivol, 31, is undefeated, an eight-time defending champion with a good jab and significant size advantage, but he isn’t a draw. He’s relatively unknown. If anything, he’s best known for something nobody around the event seems willing to talk about.
Hernández: Who is Canelo Álvarez fighting? Who cares? It’s Cinco de Mayo in Vegas
Secure the right venue on the right date and the opponent becomes almost irrelevant.
Oscar De La Hoya knew this.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. knew this.
And now, Canelo Álvarez knows this.
After a pandemic-imposed two-year absence, boxing has returned to Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend.
The peculiar desert metropolis is welcoming back one of its more established sports traditions on Saturday when Álvarez headlines a show at T-Mobile Arena.
“I’m happy to be here representing my country on an important date,” Álvarez told reporters in Spanish earlier this week.