Mike Tyson appears to punch fellow passenger on plane at San Francisco airport in video

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was caught on video as he appears to punch a passenger while waiting for a flight to depart from San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Tyson, 55, appears to hit the man, seated behind him on the JetBlue flight, several times as someone calls out to him to stop, according to the video posted by TMZ. The video was recorded about 10:30 p.m. on the Florida-bound flight.

Prior to the altercation, the unidentified passenger can be seen on the video repeatedly gesturing to Tyson, asking him unintelligible questions. A witness told TMZ that Tyson was cordial to the passenger while boarding the flight and apparently told him later to settle down.

In another part of the video, Tyson is standing up in his seat, striking the person with his fists as he reaches over the seat. Someone calls out, “Hey, hey, Mike. Stop, man.”

TMZ reported that Tyson walked off the plane a few minutes after.

The last segment of the video shows the same passenger sitting in his seat with a bloody forehead.

JetBlue and Tyson’s management did not immediately respond to request for comment.