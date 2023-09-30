Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Live updates, start time, odds and analysis

Watch: Exclusive interviews with Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo
I sat down with Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo for one-on-one interviews ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title fight.
Álvarez discussed why “everything” Charlo presents is a challenge, the reasoning behind his training camp relocation to Lake Tahoe, being open to a 168-pound fight with welterweight king Terence Crawford and his new business venture.
Charlo shared how he plans to overcome competing at two weight classes above his usual weight, broke down Álvarez’s best performance to date and previewed how he plans to navigate his career moving forward.
Canelo Álvarez’s decline is inevitable. Is there anyone to take his mantle in boxing?
LAS VEGAS — Several times Wednesday, during the final news conference before his fight Saturday against Jermell Charlo, Canelo Álvarez was referred to as boxing’s biggest superstar. Not the best. Not the most electrifying. But its biggest active star. It’s a fact.
It’s a title Álvarez has held in the eight years since Floyd Mayweather Jr. last fought a boxer in a professional bout, cornering the Mexican and Mexican American markets to a degree not seen since Oscar De La Hoya at the turn of the century while becoming the most mainstream name — non-YouTuber, exhibition fighter division — in the business.
He reached the pedestal with a distinct red look, a reserved manner, a well-calculated approach, and consistent success. He possesses the power to change lives simply by picking an opponent to collect a paycheck they wouldn’t see otherwise. It’s the underlying motivation for Charlo’s decision to jump two weight classes to fight Álvarez. The money, he determined, is more than worth the risk.
Jermell Charlo eager to prove his skills and worth against Canelo Álvarez
LAS VEGAS — Three days before the biggest fight of his life, Jermell Charlo, normally a braggadocious, high-energy personality in the public eye, was measured.
He didn’t downplay Canelo Álvarez’s accomplishments during Wednesday’s news conference before the two undisputed champions meet in the ring Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. He didn’t suggest, as many observers have, that Álvarez’s skills are on the decline. He didn’t predict pummeling Álvarez.
But Charlo made one thing clear: Underestimate him at your own peril.
Canelo Álvarez isn’t fighting on Mexican Independence Day for first time in years. Here’s why
A familiar sight will unfold in Las Vegas on Sept. 16: Mexicans descending on the city for a fight card headlined by a Mexican star on Mexican Independence Day weekend. It’s become a raucous annual pilgrimage going on 30 years, since Julio César Chávez stopped Meldrick Taylor at the MGM Grand in 1994.
But this year comes with a twist. An octagon, not a boxing ring, will be center stage when the UFC hosts an event on the Mexican holiday for the first time in its history. The main event will have Mexican Alexa Grasso, the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound women’s fighter, put her flyweight title on the line in a rematch against Valentina Shevchenko at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing, for at least one year, has been boxed out from staging the biggest fight card in Las Vegas that night, allowing for a significant milestone for Dana White and his booming mixed martial arts promotion.
“Dana White‘s been saying for 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, how important having Mexican fighters in the UFC, how important the Mexican and Mexican American markets are to the combat sports space,” UFC COO Lawrence Epstein said. “And so what we’re doing this weekend is simply a manifestation of that goal and that strategy that he’s laid out.”
Boxing wasn’t supposed to surrender this weekend. Canelo Álvarez has been the preeminent choice to fight in Las Vegas on the two most important Mexican fight weekends — Mexican Independence Day and Cinco de Mayo — since ascending to stardom over a decade ago, winning world titles in four different weight classes. He grabbed the baton from Floyd Mayweather Jr. who took it from Oscar De La Hoya who snatched it from Chávez. This year, however, he’s fighting Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas two weeks after Mexican Independence Day.
How to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight
The fight between Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will be produced by Showtime and can be purchased for $84.99 from the premium cable provider.
The event can also be ordered digitally via PPV.com for the same price. Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Lampley will be hosting an interactive chat on the platform, which will carry the Showtime feed and feature the network’s commentary crew.
The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.
If you’re in Las Vegas and want to be ringside at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets can be purchased through AXS.com.
To watch the fights at a bar or restaurant, the Joe Hand Promotions website lists local establishments that are carrying the card. Plug in your zip code and call ahead for information about any cover charges or reservations.
Want to switch things up and watch the fight at a movie theater instead? You can. Tickets as well as a complete list of theater locations nationwide showing the fight are available via Fathom Events.