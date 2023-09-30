Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Live updates, start time, odds and analysis

Canelo Álvarez, left, and Jermell Charlo hold up their title belts during a news conference before their super middleweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

Combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan will be providing end-to-end coverage of the battle between undisputed champions Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo throughout Saturday night.

Álvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) will be defending his super middleweight crown against Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), who is stepping up two weight classes from his throne at 154 pounds to take on the challenge.

Is Father Time finally catching up to the 33-year-old Álvarez? The Mexican star has looked somewhat mediocre in his last three fights and has openly wondered if he’s lost a step. Álvarez is promising a reinvented version will emerge against Charlo, who’ll have to shake off a 16-month layoff to out-muscle the naturally bigger and more experienced counterpart to pull off the upset.

Ringwalks are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT. The pay-per-view portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.