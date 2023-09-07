De Los weekend guide: Mexican Independence parade and Latino Comics Expo

As summer comes to an end, events and celebrations around L.A. continue. The annual East L.A. parade celebrates Mexican Independence Day with cultural pride, and ¡Viva La Tradición! will honor iconic women in music. Here’s a roundup of events happening this weekend.

Live music

Carin León: Regional Mexican music star Carin León makes the first of two Southern California stops on his “Colmillo de Leche” tour with a performance at the Honda Center. The hit maker behind “Primera cita,” “Que vuelvas,” “Ni me debes ni te debo,” “Tú” and “El tóxico” will return to the area on Sept. 16 for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month for a show at Crypto.com Arena.

When: Sept. 7, 8 pm.

Where: Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim

Admission: From $195

Angel y Khriz: Some of the pioneers of reggaetón return to Los Angeles this weekend. Angel y Khriz created classics of the genre “Ven bailalo,” “Carita de Angel” and “Me enamoré,” and will surely get the audience dancing. Angel y Khriz, along with Daddy Yankee, Tito El Bambino, Wisin & Yandel and others, were responsible for putting reggaetón on the map and helping make it one of the most successful genres in music.

When: Sept. 8, 8 pm.

Where: La Boom Night Club, 6611 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles

Admission: From $30

Maluma: Colombian singer Maluma hits the Kia Forum in Inglewood for his local stop on the Don Juan World Tour. This is the follow-up to his successful Papi Juancho tour, which circled Asia, Europe and North and South America in 2021 and 2022. His last show in Southern California was in 2022 for the Los Angeles LA3C Fest. His hits include “Felices los 4,” “Hawái,” “Parce” and “Borro Cassette.”

When: Sept. 9, 8 pm.

Where: Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Admission: From $57

Los Angeles Azules: Before their appearance at the Regional Mexican Premios Billboard where they will receive a lifetime achievement award, Los Angeles Azules will continue their Cumbia Para el Corazón tour with a show at the Toyota Arena in Ontario this weekend and another at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Sept. 14. This legendary band performs some of its biggest hits.

When: Sept. 9, 8 pm.

Where: Toyota Arena, 4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario

Admission: From $59.50

¡Viva la Tradición! “Palomas Negras”: Las Colibrí, an all-female string mariachi ensemble, hosts a night to honor iconic women in music. The event will pay homage to Chavela Vargas, Lola Beltran, Lucha Villa, Rocio Durcal and Selena. There will be appearances from L.A. poet Yesika Salgado, Marisa Ronstadt and Ballet Folklorico Ollin.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets must be purchased for this event.

Summer of Salsa: Trombor: This week’s last Summer of Salsa features the sounds of salsa orchestra Trombor. Make sure to bring your own chairs and blankets to sit out on the lawns, and maybe pick up some new dance moves.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Admission: This is a free event .

Art and culture

Self Help Graphics Biennial Printmaking Summit and the Eastside Print Fair: Self Help Graphics Summit will bring together seasoned and emerging artists to expose attendants to the art of printing. There will be live demonstrations and panels by local artists as well as workshops for attendees.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vincent Price Art Museum, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park

Admission: This is a free event but tickets are required to participate in workshops.

MOLAA Latino Comics Expo: The Latino Comics Expo was created in 2011 to showcase Latinx and Latin American comic artists. The event will feature over 50 comic vendors and illustrators. There will be food trucks and an area for children to draw with chalk, so bring the whole family.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Admission: An admission fee is required to enter the museum.

Marchers and Aztec dancers walk along Cesar Chavez Avenue as Mexican flags fly during the 67th Mexican Independence Day Parade in East Los Angeles in 2013. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival: The annual East L.A. Parade is back. The vibrant event will have traditional performances as well as activities to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and Mexican culture.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Belvedere Park Lake, 4914 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., East Los Angeles

Admission: This is a free event.

Food and drinks

Cilantro Lime restaurant: Cilantro Lime is a Mexican fusion restaurant that combines traditional flavors with a modern twist. The menu includes fresh ingredients in the menudo, asada fries, chile relleno burger, flautas and more. There also are homemade aguas frescas.

Where: 934 S. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles

De La Tierra Cafe: If you’re looking for a quick coffee and bite to eat, De La Tierra is a place to try. It serves drinks that showcase traditional Latino flavors, including cafe de olla, Mexican mocha, tres leches latte and cajeta latte. It also offers pastries and prepared toasts.

Where: 1144 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

Brown Soul Brewing Co.: This Latino-owned brewery is where you can find not only beer but quality mariscos dishes as well. The founders of the brewery grew up in the South Gate area and are focused on providing a welcoming space for the community. The brewery has a laid-back atmosphere and plenty of space for a big group.

Where: 3606 Tweedy Blvd., South Gate