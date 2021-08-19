Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, news and analysis from Thursday’s game

Team unveils ‘Los Dodgers’ jerseys

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger donning the team’s Nike City Connect jersey and cap. (Hunter Kondo / LA Dodgers)

With nods to a heavily Latino fan base and to the murals that grace the streets of Los Angeles, the Dodgers will take the field this weekend with “Los Dodgers” across their chests.

The Dodgers will be dressed almost entirely in blue: blue pants, blue jerseys and blue caps, with “Los Dodgers” in place of the interlocking LA logo on the caps.

The combination of blue jerseys and blue pants is a first in the 138-year history of the franchise, the team said.

The jerseys include a splash at the end of each sleeve, intended to represent the spray paint used for street art.

