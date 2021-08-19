Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, news and analysis from Thursday’s game

Team unveils ‘Los Dodgers’ jerseys
With nods to a heavily Latino fan base and to the murals that grace the streets of Los Angeles, the Dodgers will take the field this weekend with “Los Dodgers” across their chests.
The Dodgers will be dressed almost entirely in blue: blue pants, blue jerseys and blue caps, with “Los Dodgers” in place of the interlocking LA logo on the caps.
The combination of blue jerseys and blue pants is a first in the 138-year history of the franchise, the team said.
The jerseys include a splash at the end of each sleeve, intended to represent the spray paint used for street art.
ICYMI: Dodgers rout the Pirates, 9-0
The chant was so weak that, at first, it seemed almost like a question.
In first baseman Max Muncy’s initial at-bat in Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, between pitches, a faint few smatterings of “M-V-P” rang out amid a packed Dodger Stadium crowd.
Perhaps the lack of conviction was due to San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and his 34 home runs this season. Perhaps it was due to the stretch run that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is having. Perhaps it was the fact that Muncy had cooled off ever-so-slightly since the All-Star break.
But after the Dodgers slugger rounded the bases for the second time in just the fourth inning for his fifth home run in the last four games, pulling him within mere percentage points of Harper for the National League lead in OPS the fans’ earlier meek cries turned into a loud endorsement.