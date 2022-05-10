Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, news and analysis from Tuesday’s game

ICYMI: Dodgers fall to Pirates on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Last week, Dave Roberts didn’t give Julio Urías the chance to pitch in the seventh.

Facing a similar situation on Monday night, the Dodgers manager made a different decision.

With his team trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates by one in the bottom of the seventh, Roberts sent Urías out to the mound to face No. 9 hitter Michael Perez.

One misplaced fastball later, it immediately backfired, with Perez hitting a solo home run that helped the Pirates pull away in a 5-1 defeat of the Dodgers at PNC Park.

There were plenty of causes for the Dodgers’ loss Monday, which ended the team’s six-game winning streak.

Their bullpen gave up three runs in two innings. Their lineup suffered one of its quietest nights all year, matching its season-low run total on just four hits. And they were robbed of a couple potential extra-base hits by diving catches from Pirates outfielders.

