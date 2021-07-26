Superconference Mock Draft: Forget Texas and Oklahoma, we redraw the college football map

Our first Group of Five team enters the pool

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Dec. 19 in Pasadena. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

The superconference mock draft rolls on with a few big surprises in the second wave.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen is clearly building a gymnastics power, adding UCLA to her arsenal at No. 17.

Bill Plaschke followed with Wisconsin.

J. Brady McCollough explained his next selection:

“As a boy growing up in Bobby Bowden’s Bible Belt, I worshipped at the altar of Charlie Ward and Peter Warrick. If you would have told me then that the ‘Noles would have fallen to me at 19th in a superconference draft in 2021, I would have melted into tears. But now I’m feeling lucky.

“Florida State.”

Ryan Kartje picked Washington and finally added an SEC school to his arsenal, snagging Tennessee.

As the draft rolled on, Plaschke offered Nguyen his No. 23 pick Stanford for No. 17 UCLA.

She rejected the offer. Twice.

Later, Plaschke shook up traditional thinking and plucked BYU at No. 31.

A look at the top 32 picks, which includes one current Group of Five school:

(Los Angeles Times staff)

Check back soon for more picks.