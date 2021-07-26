Superconference Mock Draft: Forget Texas and Oklahoma, we redraw the college football map

Our first Group of Five team enters the pool
The superconference mock draft rolls on with a few big surprises in the second wave.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen is clearly building a gymnastics power, adding UCLA to her arsenal at No. 17.
Bill Plaschke followed with Wisconsin.
J. Brady McCollough explained his next selection:
“As a boy growing up in Bobby Bowden’s Bible Belt, I worshipped at the altar of Charlie Ward and Peter Warrick. If you would have told me then that the ‘Noles would have fallen to me at 19th in a superconference draft in 2021, I would have melted into tears. But now I’m feeling lucky.
“Florida State.”
Ryan Kartje picked Washington and finally added an SEC school to his arsenal, snagging Tennessee.
As the draft rolled on, Plaschke offered Nguyen his No. 23 pick Stanford for No. 17 UCLA.
She rejected the offer. Twice.
Later, Plaschke shook up traditional thinking and plucked BYU at No. 31.
A look at the top 32 picks, which includes one current Group of Five school:
Check back soon for more picks.
Check out the top 16 picks in our superconference draft
Our superconference draft continues.
After Ryan Kartje picked up Notre Dame and Michigan, J. Brady McCollough countered by raiding what is now the Big 12 and added:
“Have fun with that miserable group, Ryan. We’re looking for that combination of unmistakable blueblood and current power that has a hold over the attention of its entire region every Saturday.
“Boomer Sooner.”
Bill Plaschke plucked Texas next and Thuc Nhi snagged the SEC’s Florida and LSU back-to-back to round out the top nine.
“Really wasn’t intending to create another SEC, but here we are,” Nguyen responded.
The picks continued until reached the top 16 listed below.
Check back soon for more picks, including our first Group of Five selection.
Alabama is No. 1, but find out who comes next
With the No. 1 overall pick, Thu Nhi Nugyen selects ... Alabama.
Bill Plaschke was up next.
“With the second overall pick, Plaschke takes what will be the NIL capital of the world … their quarterback already has a deal with LeBron’s people? ... Their recruits will be directed straight to IMG? ... In three years, they will be Hollywood’s sports program bathed in Hollywood riches ... USC.
Michigan alum J. Brady McCollough was up next:
“Anybody else hate the school they picked first with every fiber of their being? Ohio State.”
Finally, Ryan Kartje delivered the next two picks:
“As a Michigan Man myself, I am appalled by Brady’s focus on winning football games with a good coach while recruiting better than anyone else.
“On that note, for my back-to-back picks, I will stick to my Midwestern roots, print TV money and also conjure up a nice rivalry to build my league around.
“Give me Notre Dame and Michigan at 4 and 5.”
Check back soon for more picks.
Draft rules: Here’s how we’re building our 16-team superconferences
I’m Los Angeles Times deputy sports editor Iliana Limón Romero, and I’m the czar of our 16-team superconference draft.
Times writers Thuc Nhi Nguyen, Bill Plaschke, J. Brady McCollough Ryan Kartje agreed to serve as commissioners. We used a random draw to set the draft order and a snake style draft order.
Commissioners could select any school that competes at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, opening the door to selecting independents and Group of Five teams.
Any commissioner could propose a trade.
We’ll reveal the selections in waves, along with running commentary from our commissioners and reactions to trade proposals.
When the draft ends, the commissioners will explain their picks and name their conferences.