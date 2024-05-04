Kentucky Derby 2024: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

Know your Kentucky Derby horses: Dornoch (Post 1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: West Pace Racing, R.A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing & Breeding, Two Eight Racing & Pine Racing Stables
Purchase price: $325,000
Lifetime record: 6-3-2-0
Winnings: $552,275
Derby points: 75
Last race: Fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes
Morning line: 20-1
Comment: The best thing you can say about this colt is that he is a brother to last year’s winner, Mage. But he took a giant step backward in the Blue Grass Stakes, finishing fourth after winning four races in a row, including a short-field Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream. Breaking from the one isn’t ideal but not the negative it used to be until they got the new gate. He is the only horse to beat Sierra Leone when he won the Remsen Stakes by a nose.
A look at the Kentucky Derby odds and favorites
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most reliable indicators of how betting will go is what’s known as the “will pays.” It shows where bettors seem to be looking. The bet, in this case, is a $1 wager where you connect the winner of the Kentucky Derby. The payoffs are what the bet “will pay” now that you know who won the first half.
What it tells us is that Fierceness should be the easy favorite, followed by Sierra Leone. The next tier of horses is made up of Catching Freedom, Forever Young, Just a Touch and Honor Marie. It also tells you that the “wiseguy” horse, or the longshot the professional gamblers are keying on, is Honor Marie, who was 20-1 on the morning line.
Here’s a look at what a $1 Oaks/Double will pay now that it’s known that Thorpedo Anna (No. 5) won the Kentucky Oaks. Also remember that Kentucky has penny breakage meaning the result does not round off to 10-cent increments like it does in California.
1-Dornoch $233.07
2-Sierra Leone $25.99
3-Mystic Dan $118.43
4-Catching Freedom $51.47
5-Calytic $447.33
6-Just Steel $195.01
7-Honor Marie $92.47
8-Just a Touch $69.63
9-Encino (Scratched)
10-T O Password $433.24
11-Forever Young $58.29
12-Track Phantom $324.95
13-West Saratoga $668.15
14-Endlessly $307.34
15-Domestic Partner $136.63
16-Grand Mo the First $820.11
17-Fierceness $16.68
18-Stronghold $174.41
19-Resilience $163.45
20-Society Man $663.40
21-Epic Ride $629.79
Kentucky Derby storylines: 150th running clouded by who is not in race
Regardless whether you think this is Kentucky Derby 150, Kentucky Derby 150* or Kentucky Derby 149½, most of the animus around this year’s historic race will be forgotten, if only briefly, when the gates open at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening.
Somewhere around 20 of the best 3-year-old horses in the world will be hoping to win the most famous horse race on the planet and cement their place in history and lucrative fees in the breeding shed.
The reason the race doesn’t have a full octane endorsement among the public is because not all of the best 3-year-olds will be running after Churchill Downs expanded its ban of trainer Bob Baffert, who has won this race six times. It’s hardly an argument anymore that Baffert is the best trainer of Derby prospects currently in the game.
Churchill Downs banned him for two years after 2021 winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a legal medication banned on race day. The belief was that the ban was two years, but Churchill Downs left an out clause that said it could be extended. Despite no violations of any kind, Baffert was inexplicably banned for a third year because Churchill Downs didn’t believe he was contrite enough.