Kentucky Derby 2024: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

A look at the Kentucky Derby odds and favorites

Kentucky Derby hopeful Track Phantom gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs on Wednesday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most reliable indicators of how betting will go is what’s known as the “will pays.” It shows where bettors seem to be looking. The bet, in this case, is a $1 wager where you connect the winner of the Kentucky Derby. The payoffs are what the bet “will pay” now that you know who won the first half.

What it tells us is that Fierceness should be the easy favorite, followed by Sierra Leone. The next tier of horses is made up of Catching Freedom, Forever Young, Just a Touch and Honor Marie. It also tells you that the “wiseguy” horse, or the longshot the professional gamblers are keying on, is Honor Marie, who was 20-1 on the morning line.

Here’s a look at what a $1 Oaks/Double will pay now that it’s known that Thorpedo Anna (No. 5) won the Kentucky Oaks. Also remember that Kentucky has penny breakage meaning the result does not round off to 10-cent increments like it does in California.

1-Dornoch $233.07

2-Sierra Leone $25.99

3-Mystic Dan $118.43

4-Catching Freedom $51.47

5-Calytic $447.33

6-Just Steel $195.01

7-Honor Marie $92.47

8-Just a Touch $69.63

9-Encino (Scratched)

10-T O Password $433.24

11-Forever Young $58.29

12-Track Phantom $324.95

13-West Saratoga $668.15

14-Endlessly $307.34

15-Domestic Partner $136.63

16-Grand Mo the First $820.11

17-Fierceness $16.68

18-Stronghold $174.41

19-Resilience $163.45

20-Society Man $663.40

21-Epic Ride $629.79