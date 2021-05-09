Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tests positive for an anti-inflammatory

Medina Spirit, winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, tested positive for an anti-inflammatory after the race, once again putting trainer Bob Baffert in the middle of another drug scandal.

The announcement of an overage for the drug betamethasone was made by Baffert in a hastily called news conference outside Barn 33 at Churchill Downs on Sunday morning.

Should it eventually be adjudicated that the horse did have 23 picograms of the drug in his system, 13 picograms over the allowable limit, he would be stripped of Kentucky Derby win and disqualified.

Baffert called it “the biggest gut punch in racing for something I didn’t do.” Baffert said the horse has never been treated with betamethasone and will provide veterinarian records to prove it. Medina Spirit is normally stabled at Santa Anita.

“I don’t know what’s going on in racing right now but there is something not right,” said Baffert, visibly shaken. “I don’t feel embarrassed, I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do our own investigation. We’re going to be transparent with the racing commission like we’ve always been. We’re going to show them everything. In California everything is documented, every day . This horse was never treated with that and he’s a great horse. He doesn’t deserve this.”

The first step will be to have the split sample sent to a different lab for testing. If it comes back negative, the incident will be dismissed. If it is positive, a very long process will begin as the case works its way through the system.

If Medina Spirit were to be disqualified, it would not change any of the mutual payoffs.