Share
Live
Sports

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás: How to watch, analysis, betting odds and more

Share
Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers during a weigh-in Friday
Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers during a weigh-in Friday in Las Vegas. Pacquiao is scheduled to fight Yordenis Ugás, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

Aging Manny Pacquiao is pushing for a win over Yordenis Ugás Saturday night in Las Vegas. Check out the latest PPV info, betting odds, analysis and more.

By Manouk Akopyan

Manny Pacquiao, at age 42, takes on WBA welterweight champion and 2008 Cuban Olympics bronze medalist Yordenis Ugás at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.

The main event bout for the FOX Sports and FITE pay-per-view event is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m. PT. We will update any changes to the start time here.

How much does boxing’s only eight-division champion have left in the tank for what’s been a legendary 26-year career?

Follow the Los Angeles Times’ coverage, which will be led by columnist Dylan Hernández and Manouk Akopyan, both of whom are ringside in Las Vegas.

Start time and how to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás

By Manouk Akopyan

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Yordenis Ugas are scheduled to fight in a welterweight championship bout on Saturday.
Manny Pacquiao, left, and Yordenis Ugas are scheduled to fight in a welterweight championship bout that begins around 8:30 PT Saturday.
(AP Photo/John Locher)

If you’re not in Las Vegas to watch Manny Pacquiao take on Yordenis Ugás at T-Mobile Arena, the pay-per-view, which begins airing at 6 p.m. PT, can be ordered through FOX Sports and FITE for $74.99.

Joe Hand Promotions also provides a list of local bars and restaurants that should be carrying the event throughout the country.

The co-main event for the fight card features a 10-round welterweight scrap between former champions Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz. Guerrero, 38, and Ortiz, 34, are both well past their prime;

Guerrero has not fought in nearly two years, while Ortiz’s layoff is at 3 ½ years. Both boxers are former Floyd Mayweather Jr. foes.

“I feel the same, it’s like I never left,” said Ortiz. “I made a promise to my babies: I’m going to reign for a decade. I’m back.”

In other action on the PPV card, unbeaten contender and Pacquiao-protege Mark Magsayo and former world champion Julio Ceja will meet in a WBC featherweight title eliminator.

The PPV show will kick off when Carlos Castro and former title challenger Óscar Escandón fight in a 10-round featherweight match.

Share

Commentary: Manny Pacquiao is a politician whose life is nonstop chaos. Why is he boxing again?

By Bill Dwyre

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr., far left, take questions on July 11 before Spence dropped out because of injury.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

To be Manny Pacquiao is to smile and carry on.

He is a legendary boxer, about to fight in his 82nd professional match. He is one of just 12 senators who govern the Philippines. And if that isn’t enough, he is an almost certain candidate for the country’s presidency on May 9, 2022.

His cup runneth over. His life is nonstop chaos. He is, daily, pulled in nine different directions before he can get his socks on. A main Olympic storyline in recent weeks was about athletes succumbing to demands on them, to the pressure of expectations. If the same were applied to Pacquiao, he should, by now, be a puddle of water.

Saturday, at the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he will step into a boxing ring again. At least that part should be simple. One venue, one opponent, let the fists fly. But like everything in boxing, and in Pacquiao’s life, the uncertain reigns.

Read more >>>

Share

Betting odds for Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás

By Manouk Akopyan

Manny Pacquiao went from a betting underdog versus Errol Spence Jr. to a favorite to win against late replacement opponent Yordenis Ugás after an eye injury forced Spence to pull out of the fight last week.

Here’s how the sportsbook at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is presenting the betting odds for the fight.

Pacquiao is listed as a -375 favorite while Ugás is a +295 underdog.

Share