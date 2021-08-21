Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás: How to watch, analysis, betting odds and more

Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers during a weigh-in Friday in Las Vegas. Pacquiao is scheduled to fight Yordenis Ugás, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao, at age 42, takes on WBA welterweight champion and 2008 Cuban Olympics bronze medalist Yordenis Ugás at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.

The main event bout for the FOX Sports and FITE pay-per-view event is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m. PT. We will update any changes to the start time here.

How much does boxing’s only eight-division champion have left in the tank for what’s been a legendary 26-year career?

Follow the Los Angeles Times’ coverage, which will be led by columnist Dylan Hernández and Manouk Akopyan, both of whom are ringside in Las Vegas.

