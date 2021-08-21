Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás: How to watch, analysis, betting odds and more

Start time and how to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás
If you’re not in Las Vegas to watch Manny Pacquiao take on Yordenis Ugás at T-Mobile Arena, the pay-per-view, which begins airing at 6 p.m. PT, can be ordered through FOX Sports and FITE for $74.99.
Joe Hand Promotions also provides a list of local bars and restaurants that should be carrying the event throughout the country.
The co-main event for the fight card features a 10-round welterweight scrap between former champions Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz. Guerrero, 38, and Ortiz, 34, are both well past their prime;
Guerrero has not fought in nearly two years, while Ortiz’s layoff is at 3 ½ years. Both boxers are former Floyd Mayweather Jr. foes.
“I feel the same, it’s like I never left,” said Ortiz. “I made a promise to my babies: I’m going to reign for a decade. I’m back.”
In other action on the PPV card, unbeaten contender and Pacquiao-protege Mark Magsayo and former world champion Julio Ceja will meet in a WBC featherweight title eliminator.
The PPV show will kick off when Carlos Castro and former title challenger Óscar Escandón fight in a 10-round featherweight match.
Commentary: Manny Pacquiao is a politician whose life is nonstop chaos. Why is he boxing again?
To be Manny Pacquiao is to smile and carry on.
He is a legendary boxer, about to fight in his 82nd professional match. He is one of just 12 senators who govern the Philippines. And if that isn’t enough, he is an almost certain candidate for the country’s presidency on May 9, 2022.
His cup runneth over. His life is nonstop chaos. He is, daily, pulled in nine different directions before he can get his socks on. A main Olympic storyline in recent weeks was about athletes succumbing to demands on them, to the pressure of expectations. If the same were applied to Pacquiao, he should, by now, be a puddle of water.
Saturday, at the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he will step into a boxing ring again. At least that part should be simple. One venue, one opponent, let the fists fly. But like everything in boxing, and in Pacquiao’s life, the uncertain reigns.
Betting odds for Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás
Manny Pacquiao went from a betting underdog versus Errol Spence Jr. to a favorite to win against late replacement opponent Yordenis Ugás after an eye injury forced Spence to pull out of the fight last week.
Here’s how the sportsbook at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is presenting the betting odds for the fight.
Pacquiao is listed as a -375 favorite while Ugás is a +295 underdog.