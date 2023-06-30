NBA free agency 2023: Latest news, reports and analysis from around the league

James Harden joining the Clippers? It’s a possibility.
Remember the NBA Finals? It was a little more than two weeks ago that Denver celebrated its first championship, and yet it feels like ancient history with how quickly news moves in the NBA. And nothing moves faster than transaction news at the opening of free agency.
The transaction logs will tell you this week the Clippers have only waived Eric Gordon’s $21-million salary for next season and made Moussa Diabate a restricted free agent by extending a two-way qualifying offer. Brandon Boston Jr.’s contract for next season becomes guaranteed Friday, a move that’s seen as a procedural formality. Of course, they’ve been involved in so much more. I will say that what Yahoo Sports reported Friday morning, that the Clippers continued to have talks with Boston around guard Malcolm Brogdon, after a deal for him fell apart last week, is the same information I’ve heard as well. As of Wednesday night, league sources were discussing that the Clippers, still looking for ways to shore up their backcourt, were talking with Boston in a bid to see whether Brogdon could be acquired for less than the original cost, given the concerns with Brogdon’s health that might have dampened the market for him. At that time, however, no deal was considered imminent at all. General disclaimer that applies at this time of year: Teams talk to every other team about virtually every player. Still, the possibility of landing Philadelphia’s James Harden would understandably shift the team’s backcourt focus a bit.
On the Harden front, this could all result in a lot of hurry-up-and-wait if 76ers executive Daryl Morey is as patient finding a deal for Harden as he has been waiting out past trades. Harden, I was told, is most interested in still competing for championships. He’s also from Southern California. It’s not hard to connect the dots as to why the Clippers would appeal, then. I haven’t talked to a single source yet who believes Harden joining the Clippers would be a seamless fit. The pessimistic note he’d come into a situation where he would not be the No. 1 option, but he would have teammates highly invested in making the partnership work. Paul George, certainly, is very excited about adding a big, skilled point guard like Harden; The Athletic’s Sam Amick has also written that Kawhi Leonard is “on board” as well. Other optimists have told me Harden does represent the best of perhaps limited options to upgrade in a meaningful way, much the same as how Bradley Beal’s fit in Phoenix doesn’t answer all areas of their concern, either, yet at the cost was hard to say no to. One more thing: Harden, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024, will have plenty of incentive to make it work, as well, as he hunts for a future long-term deal. Sources have relayed so many permutations of a potential deal — would Tobias Harris be included to help at power forward, a position the Clippers certainly want to upgrade this summer? PJ Tucker? That it makes clear there doesn’t seem to be much consensus. Remember, Philadelphia is seemingly under a mandate to maximize the prime of reigning most valuable player Joel Embiid, so what do the Clippers have that can make Philadelphia interested?
The Clippers have signaled they think very highly of two players who might possess the most external appeal in guards Terance Mann and Bones Hyland. Waiving a guard like Eric Gordon, whom the Clippers valued, was one of those signs, an indication they want to give their young wings more opportunities for extended playing time next season. Of course, NBA history will tell you even the best-intentioned plans to keep a team’s core together can change in trade talks.
For what it’s worth, betting markets heavily favor the Clippers to get Harden.
James Harden among players no longer on the market
James Harden exercised his contract option for $35.6 million next season to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers, who plan to work with Harden on a trade. He’s one of a handful of players in the last two days to come off the free-agent market.
Also opting into contracts next season are New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo and Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond.
Players who are no longer on the market because teams exercised club options or negotiated a contract extension include Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman.
Here is a look at some of the top players on the market, according to spotrac.com.
Unrestricted free agents
Russell Westbrook, PG, Clippers
Khris Middleton, SF, Bucks*
Kyrie Irving, G, Mavericks
D’Angelo Russell, PG, Lakers*
Kevin Love, PF-C, Heat
Draymond Green, PF, Warriors*
Fred Van Vleet, PG, Raptors*
Jerami Grant, PF, Trail Blazers*
Caris LaVert, G-F, Cavaliers*
Derrick Rose, PG, Knicks*
Eric Gordon, G, Clippers
Christian Wood, C, Mavericks*
Brook Lopez, C, Bucks*
Kyle Kuzma, SF, Wizards*
Will Barton, SG, Raptors
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG, Hornets*
Dillon Brooks, SF, Grizzlies*
Dwight Powell, F-C, Mavericks*
Malik Beasley, G, Lakers
Mo Bamba, C, Lakers
Dario Saric, PF, Thunder*
Jakob Poeltl, C, Raptors*
Seth Curry, SG, Nets*
Bruce Brown, SG, Nuggets
Joe Ingles, SF, Bucks
Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Lakers
Kendrick Nunn, SG, Wizards*
Torrey Craig, SF, Suns*
Mason Plumlee, C, Clippers*
Dennis Schroder, PG, Lakers*
T.J. Warren, SF, Suns
JaMychal Green, PF, Warriors
Thomas Bryant, C, Nuggets
Danny Green, SG, Cavaliers
Troy Brown Jr., SF, Lakers
Gabe Vincent, PG, Heat*
Jeff Green, PF, Nuggets*
Cory Joseph, PG, Pistons*
Restricted free agents
Rui Hachimura, PF, Lakers*
Austin Reaves, SG, Lakers*
Coby White, PG, Bulls*
Jaxson Hayes, C, Pelicans*
Cam Reddick, SF, Trail Blazers*
Cameron Johnson, SF, Nets*
P.J. Washington, PF, Hornets*
*-Bird rights
Here’s the latest about Lakers’ free-agency plans
The clock eventually will hit 3 p.m. PT Friday and all the back-channel conversations, the prediction models and speculation will converge into action.
Teams will change. Players will move. Money will be spent. Dream rosters will get built. Hope will sprout.
It’s hard to know exactly how matters will play out. Separating rumor from fact this time of year is almost as difficult as building a championship team. And things can change in a blink (i.e. James Harden). But we have an informed idea as to how it could end up looking for the Lakers as they try to build on their appearance in the Western Conference finals.
Here are the big questions:
Will the Lakers use the full midlevel exception?
This idea started to pick up steam over the last week or so as the team examined options following the draft. When the Lakers couldn’t find a deal they liked with Malik Beasley and/or Mo Bamba’s contracts on draft night, they were operating as a team with access to the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception. That plan solidified Thursday when the team waived Bamba before his $10.3 million contract became guaranteed and declined the team option on Beasley for next season. Those moves sent the clearest signal that the Lakers probably will use the MLE and put themselves under a hard cap at $172 million.
Clippers’ free agency puzzle: Surround Paul George-Kawhi Leonard with ...
Last fall, three years into a tenure with the Clippers that is yet to produce a championship, All-Star wing Paul George candidly assessed the pressure on his upcoming seasons when he said his “window is shrinking to be a champion.”
Then another season passed without the title the Clippers have yearned for.
Now, two months after their season ended in Phoenix in the postseason’s first round, free agency opens across the NBA on Friday.
The Clippers task? Keep that title window open as long as possible while also remaining relevant with the opening of their new Inglewood arena — funded by team owner Steve Ballmer — just one year away.
Given how openly the Clippers have discussed their ambitions to claim the franchise’s first championship, many are watching to see how they will retool for the fifth season of the Kawhi Leonard-George era to make good on those title goals.