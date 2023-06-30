NBA free agency 2023: Latest news, reports and analysis from around the league

James Harden joining the Clippers? It’s a possibility.

Philadelphia guard James Harden drives down the lane for a layup against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during a game last season. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

Remember the NBA Finals? It was a little more than two weeks ago that Denver celebrated its first championship, and yet it feels like ancient history with how quickly news moves in the NBA. And nothing moves faster than transaction news at the opening of free agency.

The transaction logs will tell you this week the Clippers have only waived Eric Gordon’s $21-million salary for next season and made Moussa Diabate a restricted free agent by extending a two-way qualifying offer. Brandon Boston Jr.’s contract for next season becomes guaranteed Friday, a move that’s seen as a procedural formality. Of course, they’ve been involved in so much more. I will say that what Yahoo Sports reported Friday morning, that the Clippers continued to have talks with Boston around guard Malcolm Brogdon, after a deal for him fell apart last week, is the same information I’ve heard as well. As of Wednesday night, league sources were discussing that the Clippers, still looking for ways to shore up their backcourt, were talking with Boston in a bid to see whether Brogdon could be acquired for less than the original cost, given the concerns with Brogdon’s health that might have dampened the market for him. At that time, however, no deal was considered imminent at all. General disclaimer that applies at this time of year: Teams talk to every other team about virtually every player. Still, the possibility of landing Philadelphia’s James Harden would understandably shift the team’s backcourt focus a bit.

On the Harden front, this could all result in a lot of hurry-up-and-wait if 76ers executive Daryl Morey is as patient finding a deal for Harden as he has been waiting out past trades. Harden, I was told, is most interested in still competing for championships. He’s also from Southern California. It’s not hard to connect the dots as to why the Clippers would appeal, then. I haven’t talked to a single source yet who believes Harden joining the Clippers would be a seamless fit. The pessimistic note he’d come into a situation where he would not be the No. 1 option, but he would have teammates highly invested in making the partnership work. Paul George, certainly, is very excited about adding a big, skilled point guard like Harden; The Athletic’s Sam Amick has also written that Kawhi Leonard is “on board” as well. Other optimists have told me Harden does represent the best of perhaps limited options to upgrade in a meaningful way, much the same as how Bradley Beal’s fit in Phoenix doesn’t answer all areas of their concern, either, yet at the cost was hard to say no to. One more thing: Harden, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024, will have plenty of incentive to make it work, as well, as he hunts for a future long-term deal. Sources have relayed so many permutations of a potential deal — would Tobias Harris be included to help at power forward, a position the Clippers certainly want to upgrade this summer? PJ Tucker? That it makes clear there doesn’t seem to be much consensus. Remember, Philadelphia is seemingly under a mandate to maximize the prime of reigning most valuable player Joel Embiid, so what do the Clippers have that can make Philadelphia interested?

The Clippers have signaled they think very highly of two players who might possess the most external appeal in guards Terance Mann and Bones Hyland. Waiving a guard like Eric Gordon, whom the Clippers valued, was one of those signs, an indication they want to give their young wings more opportunities for extended playing time next season. Of course, NBA history will tell you even the best-intentioned plans to keep a team’s core together can change in trade talks.

For what it’s worth, betting markets heavily favor the Clippers to get Harden.