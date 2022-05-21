Preakness Stakes 2022: Live updates, start time, betting odds, results

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the talk of Preakness, even if he isn’t racing

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — This year’s Preakness Stakes has a different vibe about it. Gone is the excitement of the possibility of a Triple Crown winner. The talk is mostly about the only filly in the nine-horse field, trained by an 86-year-old racing legend ... and, of course, the horse that didn’t win the Kentucky Derby but most still think is the best.

Rich Strike’s improbable win in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will surely come up in the discussion for the biggest sports surprises in recent memory. Not as surprising, but still eyebrow raising, is the Derby winner skipping the Preakness.

It has happened 11 times since the current Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes order was established in 1932. The last time a Derby winner skipped the Preakness was 2019 when Country House was sick, and never raced again. This time it was the decision of the owner to save the horse for the Belmont.

Read more >>>