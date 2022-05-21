Preakness Stakes 2022: Live updates, start time, betting odds, results

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the talk of Preakness, even if he isn’t racing
BALTIMORE — This year’s Preakness Stakes has a different vibe about it. Gone is the excitement of the possibility of a Triple Crown winner. The talk is mostly about the only filly in the nine-horse field, trained by an 86-year-old racing legend ... and, of course, the horse that didn’t win the Kentucky Derby but most still think is the best.
Rich Strike’s improbable win in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will surely come up in the discussion for the biggest sports surprises in recent memory. Not as surprising, but still eyebrow raising, is the Derby winner skipping the Preakness.
It has happened 11 times since the current Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes order was established in 1932. The last time a Derby winner skipped the Preakness was 2019 when Country House was sick, and never raced again. This time it was the decision of the owner to save the horse for the Belmont.
Know your Preakness horses: Simplification (Post 1)
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: John Velazquez
Owners: Tami Bobo and Trista De Meric
Purchase price: $50,000
Lifetime record: 8-3-1-2
Winnings: $665,350
Last race: Fourth in the Kentucky Derby
Morning line: 6-1
Comment: He finished a nice fourth in the Kentucky Derby after being as far back as 15th. He was third in the Florida Derby and also won the Fountain of Youth and Mucho Macho Man, all at Gulfstream. Seven of his races have been at the South Florida track. This will be John Velazquez’s first ride on the colt, replacing Jose Ortiz, who is 0 for 4 in the Preakness. As for Velazquez, he is 0 for 11. Because he’s on the rail, he will probably be forwardly placed or at least in a stalking position out of the gate. Quite a different race set up than in the Kentucky Derby. Might be overbet because of his fourth at Churchill Downs.
Preakness odds: Some bet on longshot winning big during second major race of year
BALTIMORE — The oddsboard on today’s Preakness Stakes paints a very strange picture of one horse but everything else seems to be in order. As expected Epicenter is the favorite at 2-1, but the longest shot on the board according to the morning line (50-1), Fenwick, is at a staggeringly low 7-1.
What does that mean?
Although there is no official explanation from the track, the belief is that the off-track money from ADWs (advance deposit wagering) is not co-mingling with the on-track Pimlico betting pool. In other words, there is very little money in the pool and some of the locals are just betting Fenwick in the hope that lightning can strike twice with a super longshot winning. It likely won’t.
Once the money spigot is turned on, you can expect to see the odds go more in line with what people expect.
Here are the odds with less than seven hours to go before post time.
Post, horse, (morning line), actual odds
- Simplification (6-1) 8-1
- Creative Minister (10-1)
- Fenwick (50-1) 7-1
- Secret Oath (9-2) 9-2
- Early Voting (7-2) 6-1
- Happy Jack (30-1) 8-1
- Armagnac (12-1) 18-1
- Epicenter (6-5) 2-1
- Skippylongstocking (20-1) 9-1
A look at Preakness ‘will pays’
BALTIMORE — One of the more reliable predictors of which horses will be favored come post time is to look at what are called the “will pays” when they have a double bet that goes over two days. As with all the Triple Crown races, bettors are allowed to connect the winner of a Friday race, usually for 3-year-old fillies, with the main event on Saturday.
At the Preakness, it’s known as the Black-Eyed Susan/Preakness double. The 3-year-old filly race on Friday was won by Interstatedaydream for trainer Brad Cox. She paid $14.20 to win. In the double, it’s clear that the Preakness favorite will be Epicenter.
So, what will Interstatedaydream pay with Saturday’s Preakness runners?
(Post, horse, payoff)
- Simplification $171
- Creative Minister $209.40
- Fenwick $1,214.40
- Secret Oath $107
- Early Voting $101
- Happy Jack $982
- Armagnac $742.20
- Epicenter $47.20
- Skippylongstocking $482
Preakness Stakes: Epicenter is favorite again, but what about that No. 8 spot?
The draw for Saturday’s 147th Preakness Stakes lacked the drama of a Kentucky Derby draw because the field is half its size.
The draw was held at a lakeside restaurant in Baltimore on Monday if for no other reason than Pimlico Race Course is very old and shows every bit of its age. In fact, there were more mentions of the post-draw private event concert by the rock band Chicago than any individual horse. The track opened in 1870, and the band started under its current name in 1969. Both have undergone many renovations.
Epicenter was the first name drawn and assigned the No. 8 post in the nine-horse field and made the 6-5 morning-line favorite. The field dropped one Monday morning when Un Ojo pulled out because of a foot bruise.
Wayne Lukas knows how to entertain the Pimlico breakfast crowd
BALTIMORE — A Preakness tradition is a Thursday morning breakfast of fried chicken and waffles in which owners, trainers and jockeys gather to swap stories and, well, tell lies. It’s called the Alibi Breakfast.
It returned to the Pimlico clubhouse this week after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
It’s not like it used to be when it was almost mandatory for everyone to show up. But those who did this year saw why the 86-year-old Wayne Lukas was the star of the show with his stand-up routine performed sitting down.
Here is a sampling of his alibis:
- “Coming back here ages me a little bit. There are three signs of old age, the first one is loss of memory. (long pause) I can’t remember the other two.”
- “I’d like to introduce my wife, Laurie, here. She’s a great horseman in her own right. And I asked her the other day, ‘Laurie, did you in your wildest, wildest dreams ever think you’d be married to a man who has won six Preaknesses?’ She looked at me and said, ‘Wayne, you’re not in my wildest dreams.’”
- “[Trainer] Kenny [McPeek], tell your wife you love her every day, or somebody else will. If you really want to know if she loves you, here’s what you do, You take [wife] Sherri, your dog, put your dog in the trunk, put Sherri in the trunk, close the lid, drive around for an hour. And when you open the trunk, you’ll find out who loves you the most.”
Lukas is saddling the filly Secret Oath and McPeek is the trainer for Creative Minister.