Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in the Preakness, trainer says

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year.
Country House,who won the Kentucky Derby after original winner Maximum Security was disqualified, won’t be taking part in the Preakness Stakes, his owner said Tuesday.
"He developed a little bit of a cough this morning," Bill Mott told the Daily Racing Form of Country House. "His appetite is good. He doesn't have a fever. But he's coughing. We drew blood. He's acting like he's going to get sick. He's off the training list, and if he's off the training list he's off the Preakness list.
In the most controversial finish of the 145-year-old Kentucky Derby, three stewards disqualified Maximum Security for interference and awarded the victory to 65-to-1 longshot Country Horse.
Maximum Security owner Gary West said Monday he would appeal the decision but was later informed that appeals were not allowed in this case. West also declared his horse out of the Preakness.
“There is no Triple Crown on the line for us,” West said on NBC’s “Today” show, “and there is no reason to run a horse back in two weeks when you don’t have to.”
Now the official Kentucky Derby winner will be sidelined for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown as well.
"It's probably a little viral thing," Mott said of Country House’s ailment. "Hopefully it doesn't develop into anything serious. Usually when something like this happens, a horse misses a couple weeks of training. He's not seriously sick right now. But he's showing indications that something is going on."