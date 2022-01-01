Rose Bowl live updates: Utah vs. Ohio State start time and how to watch

Resilience helped Utah earn an ‘amazing opportunity’ to play in its first Rose Bowl

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, second from left, celebrates alongside coach Kyle Whittingham, left, quarterback Cameron Rising, second right, and wide receiver Britain Covey after defeating Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference title game on Dec. 3. (Chase Stevens / Associated Press)

Since taking the reins at Utah in 2004, head coach Kyle Whittingham has experienced a wide range of highs and lows during the Utes’ journey to their first Rose Bowl.

The Southern California native is familiar with the significance of the oldest bowl game in college football. With 11 bowl wins as a head coach and the second highest bowl winning percentage among active coaches, Whittingham will get his first professional taste of the Rose Bowl stage that local schools USC and UCLA aspire to reach each year.

Utah’s rise to the national spotlight has been marked by personal and professional loss. The obstacles of the past 12 months have transformed into motivation, with the No. 11 Utes (10-3) now focused on taking down No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) in the Rose Bowl to cap the season Saturday afternoon.

“We have to have patience,” said Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. “Utah is very well respected, and we’ve spent a number of years earning that respect. We’re still not a destination program, according to the rest of the country. We have to be able to develop.”

The Utes broke through the Pac-12 South with an 8-1 conference record and beat Oregon 38-10 in the Pac-12 championship game.

Read more >>>