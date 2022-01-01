Share
Rose Bowl live updates: Utah vs. Ohio State start time and how to watch

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, left, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, left, hopes to play spoiler against Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl game on Saturday.
(Getty Images)

No. 10 Utah makes its Rose Bowl debut and looks to end a season defined by resilience and heartbreak with a win over a talented No. 6 Ohio State squad.

By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 

Resilience helped Utah earn an ‘amazing opportunity’ to play in its first Rose Bowl

By Megan Garcia

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd celebrates alongside coach Kyle Whittingham, Cameron Rising and Britain Covey.
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, second from left, celebrates alongside coach Kyle Whittingham, left, quarterback Cameron Rising, second right, and wide receiver Britain Covey after defeating Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference title game on Dec. 3.
(Chase Stevens / Associated Press)

Since taking the reins at Utah in 2004, head coach Kyle Whittingham has experienced a wide range of highs and lows during the Utes’ journey to their first Rose Bowl.

The Southern California native is familiar with the significance of the oldest bowl game in college football. With 11 bowl wins as a head coach and the second highest bowl winning percentage among active coaches, Whittingham will get his first professional taste of the Rose Bowl stage that local schools USC and UCLA aspire to reach each year.

Utah’s rise to the national spotlight has been marked by personal and professional loss. The obstacles of the past 12 months have transformed into motivation, with the No. 11 Utes (10-3) now focused on taking down No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) in the Rose Bowl to cap the season Saturday afternoon.

“We have to have patience,” said Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. “Utah is very well respected, and we’ve spent a number of years earning that respect. We’re still not a destination program, according to the rest of the country. We have to be able to develop.”

The Utes broke through the Pac-12 South with an 8-1 conference record and beat Oregon 38-10 in the Pac-12 championship game.

Read more >>>

Depleted Ohio State confident it has the talent to beat underdog Utah in Rose Bowl

By Megan Garcia

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to pass against Maryland on Oct. 9.
(Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

Just like the smell of champagne on New Year’s Day, Ohio State has been a fixture during New Year’s Six games for the past eight years.

No. 6 Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) will make its 16th Rose Bowl appearance on Saturday in Pasadena when it faces No. 11 Utah (10-3, 8-1 Pac-12), which is making the first Rose Bowl appearance in program history. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

After record-breaking rain poured through the region, which led Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in 20 California counties including Los Angeles, the Pasadena weather forecast calls for clear skies and sunshine on game day.

Here are the top storylines and matchups to keep an eye on:

Read more >>>

