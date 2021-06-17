Sparks vs. Mercury: Shorthanded Sparks push for a win to open four-game homestand

The Sparks (4-5) have leaned on Nia Coffey, Kristi Toliver and smothering defense to help offset the absence of Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike, who are recovering from knee injuries.
The group will push for wins during four home games starting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PDT at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The game will be streamed Amazon Prime and will air on Spectrum Sportsnet.
Three of the Sparks’ next five games will be against the Mercury (5-6).
Friendly chat among two Brittneys before Sparks vs. Mercury
Fourth team’s the charm: Nia Coffey fitting in with Sparks
More than half an hour after the Sparks wrapped up practice Tuesday, Nia Coffey was still on the court at the team’s Glendale practice facility. While others called it a day, the Sparks forward was working on additional drills. She used her T-shirt to wipe sweat off her face as she sat down in front of the camera for a planned videoconference.
Five years and four franchises into her WNBA career, Coffey knows the value of extra work, but she shouldn’t be depicted as just a determined role player who has finally carved out a spot in the pros through long hours in the gym.
Call her what she is: a good basketball player.
“We knew Nia was a hard worker, a great person, high integrity, high character,” Fisher said, “but I think sometimes that gets lost in how talented that she actually is.”
Sparks’ Te’a Cooper suspended for one game
Sparks guard Te’a Cooper has been suspended for one game after leaving the check-in area during an on-court altercation that occurred during the team’s game against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, the WNBA announced Monday.
Cooper, a second-year guard, will miss the Sparks’ home game against the Phoenix Mercury tonight.
Averaging 9.4 points and 1.7 rebounds a game, Cooper scored a career-high 17 points in the Sparks’ 80-64 loss to the Lynx.
The altercation occurred with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter with the Sparks trailing 68-62 in a physical game between two longtime rivals. Sparks guard Arella Guirantes fouled Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who retaliated with a shove. Amanda Zahui B. then pushed Collier, who appeared to tell the Sparks center, “Don’t [expletive] push me.” Other players, including Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Sparks Brittney Sykes, broke up the shoving match, while Cooper, who had not yet checked into the game, ran onto the court.
Technical fouls were assessed to Zahui B., Cooper, Collier and Minnesota guard Kayla McBride.
The Sparks (4-5) lost both games of their road trip and return for a three-game homestand this week with two games against the Mercury and one against the New York Liberty.