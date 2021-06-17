Sparks vs. Mercury: Shorthanded Sparks push for a win to open four-game homestand

The Sparks (4-5) have leaned on Nia Coffey, Kristi Toliver and smothering defense to help offset the absence of Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike, who are recovering from knee injuries.

The group will push for wins during four home games starting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PDT at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The game will be streamed Amazon Prime and will air on Spectrum Sportsnet.

Three of the Sparks’ next five games will be against the Mercury (5-6).