Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.: How to watch, live updates, odds and more

Tale of the tape between Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr.
Age: 33
Hometown: DeSoto, Texas
Record: 28-0, 22 KOs
Nickname: “The Truth”
Total rounds fought: 142
Knockout Ratio: 78.5%
Height: 5-foot-9 and 1/2
Reach: 72 inches
Weight: 147 pounds
Stance: Southpaw
Trainer: Derrick James
Turned Professional: 2012
Notable wins: Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, Carlos Ocampo, Lamont Peterson, Kell Brook, Chris Algieri and Samuel Vargas
Terence Crawford
Age: 35
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Record: 39-0, 30 KOs
Nickname: “Bud”
Total rounds fought: 224
Knockout Ratio: 76.9%
Height: 5 -foot-8
Reach: 74 inches
Weight: 146.8 pounds
Stance: Switch hitter
Trainer: Brian McIntyre
Turned Professional: 2008
Notable wins: Shawn Porter, Jeff Horn, Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus, Kavaliauskas, David Avanesyan, Viktor Postol, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo
Watch: Exclusive interviews with Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford
I sat down with Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for one-on-one interviews ahead of their undisputed welterweight title fight. Here’s what they had to say:
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford finally gets to face Errol Spence Jr. and prove he’s no B-side
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deep in the eastern shoe of the Rockies, at the foot of Pikes Peak about 70 miles from Denver, the champion descended the stairs of his heartland-inspired camp house — ambling past fitted hats from decades ago, tiptoeing through exoskeletons of go-karts he’d been tinkering with and old Everlast gear hugging pounds of dog food. His eyes were barely open, yawns still sticking to the scruff of his swollen beard, but he knew there was work to do. Even if it required his father, “Big T,” to bang on the champ’s door — in scarlet and cream ‘Huskers pajamas no less — to get him going.
It’d been a few years since Bud and the boys got crackin’ from the base of the Cheyenne Mountain in this humble home. But it was something about the being in the elevation that soothed the champ whenever a fight drew near. Ever since his bronze in the nationals 16 years ago as an amateur: working in that crisp and colorful Colorado air, sweating in the gym and shadowboxing in the Garden of the Gods proved to be a key asset in making Terence “Bud” Crawford bulletproof.
Though, it wasn’t like Bud needed any convincing for this fight.
All he could do was smile — that playful, elegant gap-toothed grin of his — when he thought about what was at stake, what he fought for the last five years to attain; past broken promises from promoters and punches to his resume, no matter how many opponents he plowed through.
What he and every other fan of boxing around the world wanted to see was finally happening. He no longer had to lie to his kids about when there would be a date to something impossible; his trainers didn’t need to reign themselves in when folk asked when the dance was on. The pound-for-pound, undefeated, baddest man in the land believed he would walk out of Vegas on Saturday victorious, not just the king of the sport and first man ever to be an undisputed champ at two divisions in the four-belt era; but also a proud piscator after he guts the “Big Fish” Errol Spence Jr. in a title fight some of us merely dream of witnessing.
How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight
The fight between WBC, WBA, and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford will be produced by Showtime and can be purchased for $84.99 from the premium cable provider.
The event can also be ordered digitally via PPV.com for the same price.
The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.
If you’re in Las Vegas and want to be ringside at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, the event’s official ticket distribution service.
Tickets for closed-circuit viewing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas are also available starting at $124.