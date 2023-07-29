Advertisement
Live
Sports

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.: How to watch, live updates, odds and more

Share
Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford flex their muscles and pose during a weigh-in for their fight
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a weigh-in ahead of their upcoming fight in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

Follow live coverage of Terence “Bud” Crawford versus Errol Spence Jr. Saturday in Las Vegas, including how to watch, betting odds and expert picks.

By Manouk Akopyan

Combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan is providing end-to-end coverage of the undisputed welterweight title fight between Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence “Bud” Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs).

The 50-50 boxing clash has all of the ingredients to be a tit-for-tat battle akin to the days of when Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Durán fought each other.

The Spence verus Crawford winner will become boxing’s first fully unified welterweight champion of the four-belt era, which began in 1988, and the victor will unofficially be crowned the sport’s pound-for-pound king as well as the best 147-pound fighter since Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s retirement.

Ringwalks are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT. The pay-per-view portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

Tale of the tape between Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

By Manouk Akopyan

Errol Spence Jr., right, delivers a punch during a bout with Mikey Garcia
Errol Spence Jr., right, delivers a punch during a bout with Mikey Garcia at AT&T Stadium on March 16, 2019.
(Getty Images)

Errol Spence Jr.

Age: 33

Hometown: DeSoto, Texas

Record: 28-0, 22 KOs

Nickname: “The Truth”

Total rounds fought: 142

Knockout Ratio: 78.5%

Height: 5-foot-9 and 1/2

Reach: 72 inches

Weight: 147 pounds

Stance: Southpaw

Trainer: Derrick James

Turned Professional: 2012

Notable wins: Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, Carlos Ocampo, Lamont Peterson, Kell Brook, Chris Algieri and Samuel Vargas

Terence Crawford punches Egidijus Kavaliauskas during their bout for Crawford's WBO welterweight title in 2019
Terence Crawford punches Egidijus Kavaliauskas during their bout for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title in 2019.
(Al Bello/Getty Images)

Terence Crawford

Age: 35

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Record: 39-0, 30 KOs

Nickname: “Bud”

Total rounds fought: 224

Knockout Ratio: 76.9%

Height: 5 -foot-8

Reach: 74 inches

Weight: 146.8 pounds

Stance: Switch hitter

Trainer: Brian McIntyre

Turned Professional: 2008

Notable wins: Shawn Porter, Jeff Horn, Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus, Kavaliauskas, David Avanesyan, Viktor Postol, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo

Share

Watch: Exclusive interviews with Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford

By Manouk Akopyan

I sat down with Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for one-on-one interviews ahead of their undisputed welterweight title fight. Here’s what they had to say:

Share
Advertisement

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford finally gets to face Errol Spence Jr. and prove he’s no B-side

By Tyler R. Tynes

Terence 'Bud' Crawford punches pads during a training session at the Triple Threat Boxing Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford works out during a training session at the Triple Threat Boxing Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo.
(Jimena Peck/Los Angeles Times)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deep in the eastern shoe of the Rockies, at the foot of Pikes Peak about 70 miles from Denver, the champion descended the stairs of his heartland-inspired camp house — ambling past fitted hats from decades ago, tiptoeing through exoskeletons of go-karts he’d been tinkering with and old Everlast gear hugging pounds of dog food. His eyes were barely open, yawns still sticking to the scruff of his swollen beard, but he knew there was work to do. Even if it required his father, “Big T,” to bang on the champ’s door — in scarlet and cream ‘Huskers pajamas no less — to get him going.

It’d been a few years since Bud and the boys got crackin’ from the base of the Cheyenne Mountain in this humble home. But it was something about the being in the elevation that soothed the champ whenever a fight drew near. Ever since his bronze in the nationals 16 years ago as an amateur: working in that crisp and colorful Colorado air, sweating in the gym and shadowboxing in the Garden of the Gods proved to be a key asset in making Terence “Bud” Crawford bulletproof.

Though, it wasn’t like Bud needed any convincing for this fight.

All he could do was smile — that playful, elegant gap-toothed grin of his — when he thought about what was at stake, what he fought for the last five years to attain; past broken promises from promoters and punches to his resume, no matter how many opponents he plowed through.

What he and every other fan of boxing around the world wanted to see was finally happening. He no longer had to lie to his kids about when there would be a date to something impossible; his trainers didn’t need to reign themselves in when folk asked when the dance was on. The pound-for-pound, undefeated, baddest man in the land believed he would walk out of Vegas on Saturday victorious, not just the king of the sport and first man ever to be an undisputed champ at two divisions in the four-belt era; but also a proud piscator after he guts the “Big Fish” Errol Spence Jr. in a title fight some of us merely dream of witnessing.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight 

By Manouk Akopyan

Errol Spence Jr. leans forward to talk to Terence Crawford during a weigh-in ahead of their fight in Las Vegas.
Errol Spence Jr. leans forward to talk to Terence Crawford during a weigh-in ahead of their fight in Las Vegas Saturday.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

The fight between WBC, WBA, and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford will be produced by Showtime and can be purchased for $84.99 from the premium cable provider.

The event can also be ordered digitally via PPV.com for the same price.

The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

If you’re in Las Vegas and want to be ringside at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, the event’s official ticket distribution service.

Tickets for closed-circuit viewing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas are also available starting at $124.

Share
Advertisement