UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III — odds, predictions, how to watch PPV fight and more

Conor McGregor’s drawing power has been bulletproof, but loss to Dustin Poirier could lead to end of thrilling ride

Conor McGregor flexes during a ceremonial weigh-in for a UFC 264 Friday in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Conor McGregor is still the straw that stirs the UFC’s drink, but for how long if the cup runneth dry for a fighter who has only one win since 2016?

The Irishman’s notorious brash personality has translated straight to his fighting demeanor and resonated with a cult-like fan base, but the pixie dust that gave birth to “Mystic Mac” is one more loss away from losing its magical powers.

McGregor has also realized it.

After showing off a more mature, subdued and respectful version of himself in recent fights, McGregor (22-5) reached back into his bag of histrionics during a Thursday press conference promoting his UFC 264 lightweight trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier (27-6) with a foul-mouthed monologue and an attempted kick at his most recent conqueror.

“You’re getting walked like a dog in that octagon on Saturday night!” shouted the sharply dressed McGregor while sitting in a purple suit at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “You’re only a little b—. Your wife is your husband. You’re only a little b— of a thing, a silly little hillbilly. Jolie’s wife! You little b— of a thing.”

The Lafayette, Louisiana native Poirier punished McGregor with a series of calf kicks before a vicious attack to the head in just two rounds six months ago. The 32-year-old remained unbothered by the volatile rhetoric.

“You used to be a lot better than that,” said Poirier. “The trash talk was a lot better than that. F— weak.”

Dana White, center, UFC President, holds Conor McGregor away from Dustin Poirier during a news conference for a UFC 264 bout Thursday in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

It’s true. McGregor used to be a lot better, at least in the cage.

McGregor started his UFC career 7-0, which included a 106-second KO win over Poirier in 2014. He quickly evolved into a bona fide global star and sported the biggest bandwagon in combat sports. He became the UFC’s first fighter to ever hold championships in multiple divisions simultaneously in 2016, an era that was arguably the peak of his powers.

Several retirements and serious run-ins with the law since then have been paired with losses to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a highly lucrative boxing match in 2017 and defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and, more recently, to Poirier in January.

McGregor’s megaphone has to be dialed down a notch because he’s not the prolific fighter he once was. His marque, however, has still remained at the mountaintop, at least when it comes to business and drawing power.

Since the Poirier loss, McGregor has been named Forbes’ highest-earning athlete, raking in $180 million during a one-year span largely due to his diverse business portfolio led by his whisky label, Proper No. Twelve. McGregor has since cashed out by selling his majority stake of the brand to Proximo Spirits for $600 million.

Does the desire and dedication to fight at an elite level still remain for a man who once collected a $235 welfare check from the Irish government one week before making his UFC debut in 2013?

Amid all of the money, UFC president Dana White also wonders whether McGregor still has the hunger.

“It’s hard to stay focused, mean, nasty — all the things you need to be to get back to where he was,” UFC president Dana White told The Times. “It’s tough to do when you have that kind of money. That’s kind of the narrative of this fight. Will that [old version of] Conor McGregor be back?”

McGregor is somewhat of a modern-day Mike Tyson — when he fights, seemingly everyone gathers and everything stops. Most of the fans watching will be wondering whether the betting underdog still has the magic left in his hands at the age of 32.

Conor McGregor holds 6 of the top 7 all time best selling UFC PPV spots.



McGregor v Nurmagomedov—2.5M PPV buys

McGregor v Diaz II—1.65M

Lesnar v Mir II—1.6M

McGregor v Diaz—1.5M

McGregor v Aldo—1.4M

McGregor v Cerrone—1.35M

McGregor v Alvarez—1.3M#UFC257 should join the club. https://t.co/masxaD6GFp — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) January 23, 2021

McGregor holds seven of the top eight pay-per-view buy numbers in UFC history.

Saturday’s showcase will be another box office bonanza, as White said the event already has the most PPV pre-buys in the company’s history.

A convincing McGregor win will resuscitate his fighting brand and reputation. A revival act is one that Poirier himself has experienced. While McGregor has just one win in nearly five years, Poirier is 7-1 in that same stretch and is the favorite to beat McGregor again.

McGregor desperately tried to talk himself into a winning mindset.

“I’m going to go through [Porier’s] head,” said McGregor. “Put holes in him and take it off his shoulders. That’s the goal here. He’s done. This is it for him. This is the end of the road.”

A McGregor loss may very well be the end of his fighting road as well.