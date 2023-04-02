WrestleMania Night 2: How to watch and match predictions

The long-anticipated WrestleMania concludes tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with six matches on the card. Here’s how you can watch and a look at each of Sunday’s matches.

What: WrestleMania 39

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

When: 5 p.m. Pacific

How to watch: You must be a subscriber to Peacock TV to watch.

Matches

Advertisement

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes has never won the Universal title. His father, the great Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, never won the title. Ever since Cody returned to WWE at last year’s WrestleMania, his entire story has pointed to this moment. But will WWE actually take the title off Reigns, their consistently most popular wrestler who has carried the company the last three years? Will the Usos get involved, bringing out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens? Will Jey Uso finally turn on Reigns? There are a lot of possibilities.

Will win: Rhodes

Should win: Reigns

Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

The build to this match has been bizarre, with Asuka not doing much other than coughing up blue ooze. Belair is being positioned to be one of the main pillars of the main roster for years to come.

Will win: Belair

Should win: Belair

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

When people tell you wrestling is fake, show them a tape of this match. Expect these three to beat the heck out of one another. Gunter hasn’t been pinned since he became part of the main roster, and they shouldn’t pin him here. But there’s a growing feeling that Sheamus might walk away with the title.

Will win: Sheamus

Should win: Gunther

Hell in a Cell match: Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Hell in a Cell matches are usually really good, and with Edge and Balor in there, it will probably be better than good. “The Demon” character has been well protected over the years, and Edge really doesn’t need a win here.

Will win: Balor

Should win: Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Lesnar, the former UFC champion, is usually the most intimidating presence in any ring he’s in. But Omos towers over him and they have positioned Lesnar as being a little unsure of himself heading into this match. Expect it to build to an F5 from Lesnar.

Will win: Lesnar

Should win: Lesnar

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Just like the four-way tag team match on Night 1, this is designed to get more wrestlers on the card and give them a nice payday. It would be quite an upset if Rousey and Baszler lose. Whatever they do, WWE should showcase Rodriguez here and make her the next challenger for Ripley.

Will win: Rousey and Baszler

Should win: Morgan and Rodriguez

