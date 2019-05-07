Alex Cora's White House snub consistent with his stance on Puerto Rico

Professional athletes are no longer content with being used as props to help a president appear more relatable. They are demanding a return on investment, a demand that perhaps comes with consequences. While media attention regarding the controversial visits for the Warriors and Eagles occurred during their respective offseason, the Red Sox are in the early stages of their regular season. The defending champions have a sub-.500 record, and one can’t help but wonder if the White House visit has something to do with team chemistry. Reportedly, 11 players have decided not to go. But Sale is going, as is Kenny.