Troy Tulowitzki agrees to a one-year deal with Yankees

Tulowitzki idolized retired Yankees captain Derek Jeter and has worn No. 2 in his honor. A five-time all-star who turned 34 in October, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017 and was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last month. He was limited to 66 games in 2017 because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.