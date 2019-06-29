MLB report: Giants CEO Larry Baer to return from suspension Tuesday

San Francisco Giants president and chief executive Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.
The Giants said Saturday that Baer attended a “regular counseling program and has recommitted himself to the organization.” Baer was not paid during his suspension in which MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stipulated he have no involvement with the team.
Board member Rob Dean handled Baer's duties during his time away. The team says Dean will become chairman, continuing as designated control person with Major League Baseball.
Baer took a leave of absence March 4 after TMZ released a video of a confrontation March 1 between Baer and his wife, Pam, in a San Francisco plaza. No charges were filed.
Etc.
Major League Baseball has scrapped plans to open its 2020 season in Asia and hopes to play more games in Europe. MLB started its season in Tokyo for the fifth time in 2019. Commissioner Rob Manfred says he would like to have “sustained” play in Europe but would not say which cities interest him. The commissioner was speaking before the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox began a two-game series at London's Olympic Stadium, MLB's first games in Europe. …
The Cubs have put left-hander Cole Hamels on the injured list a day after he left a game with discomfort in his left side. They also designated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Hamels came out after one inning of a 6-3 loss to the Reds in the series opener. He's scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.