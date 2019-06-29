MLB report: Giants CEO Larry Baer to return from suspension Tuesday

Major League Baseball has scrapped plans to open its 2020 season in Asia and hopes to play more games in Europe. MLB started its season in Tokyo for the fifth time in 2019. Commissioner Rob Manfred says he would like to have “sustained” play in Europe but would not say which cities interest him. The commissioner was speaking before the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox began a two-game series at London's Olympic Stadium, MLB's first games in Europe. …