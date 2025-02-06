A cautious Rob Manfred says MLB’s ‘values on diversity remain unchanged’

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred walks on the field before Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium last October.

Three days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said his league would remain committed to its diversity initiatives, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said his league would, too — albeit more cautiously.

“Our values on diversity remain unchanged, but another value that is pretty important to us is, we always try to comply with what the law is,” Manfred said Thursday at the MLB owners’ meetings.

“There seems to be an evolution going on here. We’re following that very carefully. When things get a little more settled, we’ll examine each of our programs and make sure that, while the values remain the same, that we’re also consistent with what the law requires.”

Advertisement

President Trump’s executive orders aimed at curtailing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts apply to the federal government, not to a private business like MLB.

“The best I can do for you right now is, our values on the issues of diversity remain unchanged,” Manfred said.

Trump’s effort to limit government programs to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has compelled companies across America to take a stand on the issue, with Costco, Apple and Delta among the corporations retaining their DEI initiatives and Target, Amazon and McDonald’s among those scaling back theirs.

Advertisement

On Inauguration Day, Trump unveiled an executive order titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” in which he said “federal employment practices … shall not under any circumstances consider DEI factors, goals, policies, mandates or requirements.”

Last Friday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a memo titled “Identity Months Dead at DoD,” citing “unity and purpose” as the reason to discontinue official celebrations of “cultural awareness months,” including Black History Month.

The next day, tweets from MLB, its players union and its clubs commemorated the start of Black History Month.

Advertisement

Is Manfred happy with the results of the diversity programs he has championed?

“Some better than others,” he said Thursday. “I think we have been successful in terms of the diversity of our fan base. … In terms of our player participation efforts, they have produced a different mix of players being drafted at the top of our draft. We see that as a positive.

“I think there are other job categories where we haven’t been as successful as we would like to be.”

In 2017, Manfred said baseball’s diversity initiatives included a particular focus on the hiring of executives within the sport, not by mandating certain hires but by launching programs to attract diverse candidates to baseball at a young age and provide opportunities for development.

“I do believe there is something fundamentally American about the idea that the best guy should get the job,” Manfred told The Times then. “I think it’s very difficult to ask owners to do anything other than that. I think they have to do that, in a really competitive business.

“I think our job is to make sure you have a pool of candidates where there is a reasonable likelihood that the best guy is going to be a diverse candidate.”

Goodell said Monday his league would remain committed to its diversity programs.

“We’re not in this because it’s a trend to get into or a trend to get out of,” Goodell told reporters at a Super Bowl news conference. “Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League both on and off the field … We see how it’s benefited the National Football League.

Advertisement

“I think we’ll continue those efforts. I think it’s also clearly a reflection of our fan base and our communities and our players.”

The Athletic later reported that, for the first time since 2021, neither of the Super Bowl end zone markings would feature the slogan “End Racism.” The NFL instead plans to use “Choose Love” in one end zone and “It Takes All Of Us” in the other.

Trump is expected to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl.