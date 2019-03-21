Ichiro Suzuki leaves the field, perhaps for the final time, at Tokyo Dome

Ichiro Suzuki seems to have said sayonara.
The 45-year-old Seattle Mariners star left the Tokyo Dome field in the eighth inning on Thursday night, waving goodbye to the packed crowd amid hugs from teammates in a three-minute walk that signaled to all his great career has ended.
The Japanese agency Kyodo News reported during the game against Oakland that Suzuki would announce his retirement after it was over.
Suzuki went 0 for 4. He took his spot in right field in the eighth, but then was pulled by manager Scott Servais and the walk into history began in front of a sellout crowd of 45,000.
He strolled from right field, turned and waved to the crowd with all of the usually reserved Japanese fans on their feet.
To chants of “Ichiro, Ichiro, Ichiro” he was greeted at the dugout — and later in the dugout — by emotional embraces from teammates. Yusei Kikuchi, the Japanese rookie pitcher who started the game, openly broke down crying when he embraced Suzuki.
Oakland players stood solemnly and watched camera flashes and iPhones catch the historic scene. All over the stadium signs read: “Ichiro we love you” and “Ichiro is Life.” Fans wore his famous No. 51 in all shades, colors and from all eras.
He was 0 for 5 in the two regular-season games against the A’s in Tokyo, leaving him with 3,089 hits — a sure Hall of Fame resume. He had 1,278 before that in Japan, making him baseball's all-time hits leader.
He also struggled in spring training with only two hits in 25 at-bats. And in two exhibition games in Tokyo against the Tokyo Giants he was 0-for-6.
The conclusion to Suzuki's career was speculated about since the games in Japan were announced last season.
Suzuki returned to the Mariners before the start of the 2018 season, then transitioned in May into a role as the special assistant to the chairman that allowed him to still be with the team and take part in pregame workouts, but meant he could not play in any games.
He was unlike anything the majors had seen when he left Japan for Seattle, and he's become one of the most important figures in baseball history — and not just because of his 3,089 hits, 10 Gold Gloves, numerous All-Star Games, single-season hit record and MVP award.
Suzuki carried the burden of an entire country in coming to the United States, and his success created opportunity for the countless others who have followed. Whether he wants to accept the label or not, Suzuki was a trailblazer. His influence and importance shouldn't be understated.
He became a star in Seattle and it's why the trip back to Tokyo was so meaningful for him while wearing a Mariners uniform, more so than if he were returning to Japan with either the New York Yankees or Miami, the other two major league franchises he played for in his career.