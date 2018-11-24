College football: Gators end Florida State’s 35-year bowl streak

Feleipe Franks had three touchdown passes and No. 13 Florida used a punishing ground attack to end a five-game losing streak to Florida State, defeating the Seminoles 41-14 on Saturday.
Lamical Perine had a 74-yard touchdown run as Florida ran for 278 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Perine ran for 129 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry.
The Gators (9-3) halted Florida State's bowl streak, which began in 1982, and handed the Seminoles their first losing season since 1976, which was Bobby Bowden's first season as head coach.
A dominant performance — the Gators racked up 536 offensive yards — also helped reinforce the argument that they are deserving of an at-large spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.
Franks, who grew up just 20 miles south of Doak Campbell Stadium in Crawfordville, completed 16 of 26 passes for 254 yards. He threw touchdown passes to Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes and Josh Hammond. Grimes led the Gators with five receptions for 118 yards.
Deondre Francois completed 14 of 29 passes for 154 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cam Akers, and had a 4-yard touchdown run. Francois also threw two interceptions and fumbled.
The Seminoles (5-7) suffered six double-digit losses and fell to Miami, Clemson and Florida in the same season for the first time since 2009.
at No. 5 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21: Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes, D'Andre Swift ran for 105 yards and No. 5 Georgia romped into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 45-21 rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (11-1, No. 5 CFP) couldn't afford a slip-up, not with top-ranked Alabama looming next week in Atlanta.
No worries.
This game was over by halftime.
Georgia went to the locker room with a 38-7 lead — which, in an interesting twist, was the score of last year's dominating victory over the Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs held a 343-66 edge in total yards, piling up 18 first downs to only four by Georgia Tech (7-5).
No. 19 Syracuse 42, at Boston College 21: Eric Dungey ran for three touchdowns and threw for 362 yards and three more scores to lead No. 19 Syracuse to a 42-21 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
The Orange (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) gave up the first score of the game and then scored touchdowns on three straight possessions, starting with a 75-yard pass from Dungey to a wide-open Sean Riley. BC fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Dungey's 4-yard run to make it 14-7 and the Eagles (7-5, 4-4) never got any closer.
Dungey followed with a 2-yard touchdown run and also scored on an 18-yard quarterback sneak right before the half to give the Orange a 28-14 lead.
Riley caught five passes for 115 yards, and Dontae Strickland carried 20 times for 129 yards for Syracuse, which bounced back from a 36-3 loss to No. 3 Notre Dame to win for the fifth time in six games.
Boston College finished with a three-game losing streak after opening the season 7-2 and rising to No. 17 in the AP Top 25.
Other games of note:
- Purdue's David Blough threw three more touchdown passes and receiver Rondale Moore scored twice to lead the Boilermakers to a 28-21 victory at rival Indiana. Purdue won the Old Oaken Bucket for the second straight year and became bowl-eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011-12. Indiana lost six of its final seven games and came up one win short of the postseason for the second year in a row.