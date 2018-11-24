College football: Gators end Florida State’s 35-year bowl streak

The Orange (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) gave up the first score of the game and then scored touchdowns on three straight possessions, starting with a 75-yard pass from Dungey to a wide-open Sean Riley. BC fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Dungey's 4-yard run to make it 14-7 and the Eagles (7-5, 4-4) never got any closer.