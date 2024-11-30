CFB roundup: Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada (96) celebrates making the game-winning field goal against Ohio State with 45 seconds left in the game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday at Columbus, likely ending the Buckeyes ’ hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game.

Late in the game, Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2) got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

Advertisement

This loss might have been the toughest of those four for Ohio State because the Wolverines were unranked and were wrapping up a disappointing season. The Buckeyes were supposed to win, but records rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

Ohio State needs No. 4 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana to lose later Saturday in order to make it into the Big Ten title game next week.

No. 8 Tennessee 36, Vanderbilt 23

Advertisement

Nico Iamaleava threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns to rally the Volunteers from a 14-point deficit within the first five minutes to rout their in-state rival at Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) needed a big victory to impress the College Football Playoff committee enough to earn a home playoff game in December. The Volunteers beat Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5) for a sixth straight season.

Better yet, they rebounded from a nightmare start giving up the first 14 points by scoring 29 straight points. They led 24-17 at halftime on Iamaleava’s first three TD passes.

Advertisement

Junior Sherrill returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for Vanderbilt to stun a mostly orange crowd. Dylan Sampson fumbled on the Vols’ second play from scrimmage, and Sedrick Alexanader’s 4-yard TD run on a 26-yard drive put Vandy up 14-0 quickly.

No. 15 South Carolina 17, No. 12 Clemson 14

LaNorris Sellers’ 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play gave the Gamecocks a sixth straight win, a victory over the host tigers.

Sellers, a freshman in his first season as starter, finished with 166 yards rushing and two scores as the Gamecocks (9-3, 4-1 SEC) continued a run that has seen them defeat four ranked opponents this month.

Clemson (9-3, 5-2 ACC) drove to the South Carolina 18 with 16 seconds left — well within reach of a tying field goal — when Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr.

The Gamecocks, who were 3-3 after losing at Alabama in mid-October, have given the College Football Playoff selection committee plenty to consider with their second-half charge. Much of the credit goes to the maturing Sellers, who has played with poise under most circumstances. He shook off an early fumble and a late interception in this one as South Carolina won its second straight at rival Clemson.