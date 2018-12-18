College football: Bryce Love skipping Stanford's bowl game

Stanford running back Bryce Love will skip the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. Love, in an announcement on Twitter, said he wants to be completely healthy for the 2019 draft. The Cardinal (8-4) will face Pittsburgh (7-6) on Dec. 31.
Love had a rough senior season after finishing as Heisman runner-up and deciding not to enter this year’s draft. He was slowed by injuries and finished with 739 yards on 166 carries
New head coach
Sacramento State has hired Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor as its new football coach.
Athletic director Mark Orr said Taylor is an innovative play-caller with ties to the Sacramento area. Taylor has been coordinator for the Utes the past two seasons.
A person with knowledge of the situation says Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields has informed Bulldogs coaches he plans to transfer. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because Fields, the former five-star recruit, had yet to formally notify No. 6 Georgia of his intention to leave. ...
Michigan has given permission to defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon to speak with other schools, giving him the opportunity to transfer. ...
North Carolina State has hired former Duke and Colorado offensive coordinator Kurt Roper as its quarterbacks coach. ...
Jack Tuttle, who left Utah after losing a preseason battle to start at quarterback, is transferring to Indiana and will join the Hoosiers for the spring semester. …
After a year at North Carolina, Henry Baker has rejoined the Rutgers staff as defensive backs coach and coordinator for the passing defense.