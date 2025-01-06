Former Washington, Cal Poly quarterback Sam Huard transfers to USC

Washington quarterbacks Sam Huard looks to pass during a game against Washington State in November 2021.

With its plans next season at quarterback uncertain, USC is adding a former top prospect — and a familiar face — to the mix at the position.

Sam Huard started his career as a coveted, five-star quarterback prospect at Washington, before playing one season at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, then sitting out another because of injury at Utah.

Now he’s headed to USC, where he’ll join a position group led by his uncle, Trojans quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. Sam Huard announced his commitment Monday in a post on social media.

Huard is likely to step in initially as the third quarterback in USC’s pecking order at the position, with a chance to earn the backup role behind presumptive starter Jayden Maiava. USC coach Lincoln Riley said last month that the plan was to add a quarterback “for depth” in the transfer portal, with five-star freshman Husan Longstreet competing alongside Maiava.

Riley reiterated his confidence in Maiava after the Trojans’ bowl win over Texas A&M, despite the fact that the sophomore threw three interceptions. Rumors have swirled since about Maiava’s future, but the quarterback has so far been resolute about his plan to stay at USC.

“It’s the place to be,” he said last month.

Huard has been searching for his place since arriving in Seattle in 2021, where he played sparingly for two seasons behind Dylan Morris and Michael Penix Jr. He spent his third season at Cal Poly, completing 184 of 303 passes for 2,247 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Then he entered the portal again, landing at Utah, where he hoped to fight for a starting job.

It never came together, as his season was ultimately cut short because of injury. But at USC, where nothing seems certain at quarterback, Huard will get his fourth chance in a new offense, and Riley will get the necessary reinforcements he needs in the room.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.