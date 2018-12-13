Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, fired after player's death, working for Alabama, report says

Less than two months after D.J. Durkin was fired as the coach at Maryland — where one of his players died following an offseason workout — top-ranked Alabama has reportedly brought him aboard as an advisor.
Durkin is working in a “consultant-like capacity” for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, al.com reported Thursday.
A spokesman for the football program did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Maryland initially placed Durkin on leave in early August following the death of Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a summer training session. Media reports depicted the Terps’ program as being abusive to athletes.
Though a lengthy investigation found the 19-year-old McNair was not properly treated for heatstroke, the university reinstated Durkin as coach on Oct. 30. The next day, in the face of nationwide criticism, the school reversed course and fired him.
Alabama has a history of employing a large advisory staff, often filled with coaches recently dismissed from other schools. Former USC coaches Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian worked as consultants there before transitioning onto the staff.
The Crimson Tide are preparing to face No. 4 Oklahoma in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.