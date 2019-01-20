Golf: Alvaro Ortiz qualifies for Masters; Janewattananond wins in Singapore

Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico finally earned his trip to the Masters by delivering clutch moments on the back nine Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the Latin American Amateur Championship in La Romana, Dominican Republic.
Ortiz, runner-up the last two years, was tied with Luis Gagne of Costa Rica with two holes to play on the Teeth of the Dog course at Casa de Campo. Gagne made bogey on the 295-yard 17th hole by hitting out of a fairway bunker and over the green. Ortiz, playing in the final group behind him, hit wedge into tap-in range for birdie and a two-shot lead.
Gagne birdied the par-5 18th for a 66. The victory gets Ortiz into the Masters, along with the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.
Janewattananond wins in Singapore
Jazz Janewattananond shot a final-round 65 on Sunday to win the Singapore Open and qualify for this year's British Open.
The Thai player carded seven birdies over the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club to finish at 18-under 266, two strokes ahead of Yoshinori Fujimoto (68) and Paul Casey (65), who had already secured his place at Royal Portrush.
Fujimoto also qualified and will make his second appearance in golf's original championship following his debut at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2012.
Doyeob Mun (72) and Prom Meesawat (68) were tied for fifth and also clinched qualifying places for the July 14-21 tournament.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia shot a 68 to finish tied for seventh with Gunn Charoenkui.
Ji wins LPGA Tour opener
Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea outlasted the cold and wind to close with a 1-under 70 and win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions by two shots Sunday in the LPGA Tour season opener.
Ji shared the 54-hole lead with Lydia Ko, who fell apart on the back nine at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons. Ko was one shot behind when she made double bogey on the par-5 13th and wound up shooting 42 on the back nine for a closing 77.
Ji finished at 14-under 270 to win by two over Mirim Lee, who made only one bogey in her round of 68. Nelly Korda (71) finished third.
Stacy Lewis, in her first competition as a mother, shot 70 and tied for sixth.