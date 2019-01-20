Golf: Alvaro Ortiz qualifies for Masters; Janewattananond wins in Singapore

Ortiz, runner-up the last two years, was tied with Luis Gagne of Costa Rica with two holes to play on the Teeth of the Dog course at Casa de Campo. Gagne made bogey on the 295-yard 17th hole by hitting out of a fairway bunker and over the green. Ortiz, playing in the final group behind him, hit wedge into tap-in range for birdie and a two-shot lead.